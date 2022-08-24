49ers vs. Texans: Which Players Are On The Roster Bubble?

The 2-0 Houston Texans will play the 2-0 San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night in Houston.

Several players on the Texans roster will be attempting to put together a good performance to prove that they belong on an NFL roster.

Here are three players that you should be keeping a close eye on:

WR Jalen Camp

Jalen Camp has had an impressive offseason and continued that progression into the Texans first preseason game against the New Orleans Saints but disappeared in game two against the Los Angeles Rams. Camp could make the roster if he can have another dominant game against the 49ers.

DE Derek Rivers

Derek Rivers will be tough to cut when the Texans have to make their final decisions on the few available roster spots. Rivers has looked unstoppable at times throughout the Texans first two preseason games, accumulating three sacks in that span. Rivers has a chance to make the roster with a third straight impactful game this Thursday night.

DT Ross Blacklock

Ross Blacklock has not found a consistent rhythm in Houston since being drafted in the second-round out of TCU in 2020. Blacklock was playing late in the game against the Rams on Friday night and did not boost his value by much. Blacklock is still only 24 years old and may still have his best football ahead of him but it may not be in Houston for much longer.

The Texans will have some hard decisions to make after Thursday’s game against the 49ers. This is the last chance for several players to showcase their talent and push to make Houston’s final roster or a spot on the practice squad.