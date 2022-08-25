Houston Texans Need Offensive Line Help

“Champions are built in the trenches” - Wise Man.

It’s been far too long since the offensive line was a source of strength for the Houston Texans. The days of Duane Brown, Chris Myers and Derek Newton are a vague memory. In their place, the stinging vision of [NAME REDACTED 2.0] suffering 174 sacks in just four seasons with the team, 62 of which came in one single season.

While last year only saw Davis Mills go down 31 times, the offensive line is still far from 2012 form.

Arik Armstead beats Texans center Justin Britt (who was a member of the Seahawks for 6 seasons) with a swim move, while Samson Ebukam collapses the pocket on the far side with a great bull rush



Armstead and Ebukam combine for the sack pic.twitter.com/sBdek4DDLj — Jordan Elliott (@JLeeElliott) August 19, 2022

As roster cut down day fast approaches, where NFL teams must have their rosters down to 53 players by 3pm on August 30th, perhaps an opportunity will arise to improve the line.

Unfortunately, teams don’t often cut starting caliber centers. So, perhaps Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio could wind up the trade machine and see about parting another team from their O-line anchor.

Studying offensive linemen, breaking down their skill sets, how they work as a unit, what style of offense they’re best suited for etc. is the world of Mighty Matt Weston, so we won’t go there today.

This is sort of going the wrong way, but if the Texans are going to revamp the O-line, they don’t have much time left:

#Cowboys should call about Laremy Tunsil. I don’t think it’s something team is actively looking to do (trading LT), but the call should be made. Dallas with that core and Smith’s inability to stay healthy should be offering premium price that wasn’t there early in the offseason. — Landry Locker (@LandryLocker) August 25, 2022

While Tunsil isn’t as good as Bill O’Brien paid him to be, having him to protect Mills’ blind side makes a lot more sense than any asset the Dallas Cowboys might offer up.

When tonight’s game against the San Francisco 49ers kicks off, keep your eyes on the starting offensive line. While we all want to see what Davis Mills, Dameon Pierce, Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins can do, their playmaking ability will rise and fall with how well the offensive line performs.