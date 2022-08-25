Countdown to Kickoff: Preseason Mode - San Francisco 49ers at Houston Texans

Tonight is the final night of the preseason for the Houston Texans. After tonight, the team will have until August 30th to finalize their rosters for the regular season. Unusually, reports indicate that the Texans starters will spend a lot of time on the field. I’m not sure how to feel about it. On one hand we’ll see something resembling a football game. On the other, the risk of injury to starters, especially after seeing the Cowboys lose starting tackle Tyron Smith possibly for the season, is enough to rattle the nerves of countless numbers of fantasy football fans.

But that won’t start until 7:15 pm CDT. Until then, feel free to hang out here and talk with your fellow Texans fans as we wait for the game to begin.

Enjoy the game, y’all.