Texans vs. 49ers: Which Offensive Players Stood Out?

The Houston Texans defeated the San Francisco 49ers Thursday night in their last preseason game to bring their record to 3-0.

The Texans passing offense was nearly non-existent against the 49ers. Wide receiver Chris Moore led the team with two catches for 35-yards and a touchdown. No pass catcher had more receptions or yards.

The Texans run-game is what led to the victory on Thursday night. The offense as a whole looks vastly different when rookie running back Dameon Pierce is in the game and when he is not. Marlon Mack, Rex Burkhead, Dare Ogunbowale and Royce Freeman all had successful moments as well, bringing the total rushing yards to 156 on the night.

Here are five players that stood out on Thursday night against the 49ers:

RB Dameon Pierce

Dameon Pierce proved once again that he is the real deal and should be the lead back week one against the Indianapolis Colts. Pierce only had one drive and that was all the Texans needed to see. He was nearly unstoppable, rushing for 36 yards on 6 attempts and one touchdown, averaging 6.2 yards per carry.

WR Chris Moore

Chris Moore was the Texans best receiver on the night, catching one touchdown and another pass for a medium gain. The receivers were not used much but Moore was the best out of the bunch.

LG Kenyon Green

Kenyon Green had his first in-game action on Thursday night and the first-round rookie was as advertised. Green dominated in the run game all night long. He should be starting week one.

RG A.J Cann

Cann had multiple key blocks and is a clear upgrade over what the Texans had last season. The Texans should be much improved on the interior in 2022.

RT Tytus Howard

Tytus Howard looks extremely comfortable back at right tackle and he could be in line for a monster 2022 season. Howard was dominant all night and it looked effortless. He could be the next Texan to sign a large contract extension after the 2022 season.

The Houston Texans preseason is now over and the countdown to week one officially begins. The offense definitely has to work on their overall consistency but they have some time before the season opener to get things corrected.