Final Houston Texans 2022 Roster Projection

The final Rosterology has the Houston Texans going dumpster diving...

To clarify, we’ve previously resigned ourselves to only name players currently on the roster in all previous versions of the Texans 53-man roster prediction over the past four seasons. The issue was that the Texans front office never followed this mandate and therefore more players were cut than initially predicted. However, considering the concerning depth at defensive back and wide receiver, we’re making the change.

Only 50 players from the current pool will make the roster. The other three will be selected from other teams in the aftermath of the August 30th roster cutdown.

LAST FOUR IN:

Scott Quessenbury, OL

MJ Stewart, S

Justin McCray, OL

WR, TBD (See: Wide Receiver section)

FIRST FOUR OUT:

Johnny Johnson III, WR (UDFA)

Max Scharping, OG

Isaac Yiadom, CB

Ross Blacklock, DL

BIGGEST RISER:

Kurt Hinish, DT

BIGGEST FALLER:

N/A

OFFENSE (24)

QUARTERBACKS (2)

Davis Mills, Kyle Allen

ANALYSIS: N/A

RUNNING BACKS (4)

Marlon Mack, Rex Burkhead, Dameon Pierce, Paul Quessenberry

WIDE RECEIVERS (6)

Brandin Cooks, Nico Collins, Phillip Dorsett, Chris Conley, Chris Moore, *predicting a wide receiver will be picked up from another team*

ANALYSIS: Last week: In a Rosterology first, we’re predicting the Texans don't even clear the full slate of players and instead opt to bring in a suitable WR6 to the roster. Only five pass catchers isn’t enough given today’s offensive schemes. Johnny Johnson hasn’t produced enough to warrant a roster spot over the potential of other veterans that may get cut from other teams. Another team’s trash is our treasure.

TIGHT ENDS (3)

Brevin Jordan, Pharaoh Brown, Teagan Quitoriano

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN (9)

Laremy Tunsil, Kenyon Green, Justin Britt, AJ Cann, Tytus Howard, Austin Deculus, Scott Quessenberry, Jimmy Morrissey, Charlie Heck

ANALYSIS: Max Scharping does not make the final cut in this installment...

Now, I wouldn’t be surprised if Austin Deculus gets cut and ends on the practice squad. There was some uninspired pass blocking late in the game on Thursday against the 49ers.

AJ Cann has been praised for his work ethic and tenacity. He’s a coaches favorite and will be on the team.

DEFENSE (26)

DEFENSIVE ENDS (5)

Jonathan Greenard, Obo Okoronkwo, Mario Addison, Jerry Hughes, Rasheem Green

ANALYSIS: Green and Okoronkwo have worked their way onto the Texans roster through effective pass rush and impressive effort in the preseason. They’ll join a veteran group of edge rushers who need to bring their pedigree to a developing defense.

DEFENSIVE TACKLES (4)

Roy Lopez, Maliek Collins, Thomas Booker, Kurt Hinish (UDFA)

ANALYSIS: Ross Blacklock is the other major roster snub...

LINEBACKERS (6)

Christian Kirksey, Garret Wallow, Christian Harris, Kamu Grugier-Hill, Kevin Pierre-Louis, Neville Hewitt

ANALYSIS: Don’t be surprised if only five players make the roster in this position group to bolster an otherwise middling secondary team.

CORNERBACKS (5)

Derek Stingley Jr., Tremon Smith, Steven Nelson, Desmond King II, *predicting a corner back will be picked up from another team*

SAFETIES (6)

Jalen Pitre, Eric Murray, MJ Stewart, Terrence Brooks, Jonathan Owens, *predicting a safety will be picked up from another team*

ANALYSIS: Grayland Arnold is the sole player to get cut in this edition. Texans keep UDFA Tristin McCullum for his versatility in the wake of Tavierre Thomas’ injury. MJ Stewart vs. Arnold could be a distinct battle. Arnold has been getting significant reps, but that could be because he’s on the outside looking in.

SPECIAL TEAMS (3)

Ka’imi Fairbairn, Jon Weeks, Cameron Johnston