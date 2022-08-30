Former Houston Texans Second-Round Pick DT Ross Blacklock Traded To Minnesota Vikings

On cut day, the Houston Texans are busy giving pink slips to the bottom parts of their roster, but they are also busy on the trade market.

The Texans are dealing their former second-round pick DT Ross Blacklock to the Minnesota Vikings, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Blacklock, a Houston native who played college football at TCU, was drafted in the 2020 NFL Draft in the second round with the pick the Arizona Cardinals traded in the DeAndre Hopkins deal.

Blacklock is only 24 years old and showed flashes at times but was overall too inconsistent and was outplayed last season by rookie sixth-round pick Roy Lopez and was outplayed once again this offseason by undrafted rookie Kurt Hinish.

Blacklock was in desperate need of a fresh start and has the opportunity to do so in Minnesota.