Texans Sign RB Marlon Mack to Practice Squad

Just a day after the Houston Texans surprisingly cut Marlon Mack, the veteran running back is staying put.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Mack is signing with the Texans practice squad.

Mack was expected to compete for the starting running back job alongside rookie Dameon Pierce and veteran Rex Burkhead during training camp, and despite a solid camp, the team opted to waive him as part of the team’s cuts yesterday.

The veteran went unclaimed on the waiver wire, allowing the Texans to bring him back on the practice squad.

Leaving Mack off the 53-man roster is a sign that the team is all in on making Pierce, a fourth-round selection from Florida, the team’s primary running back moving forward. However, it’s nice to have a friendly face in Mack on the practice field.