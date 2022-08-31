Bengals Claim Former Texans OL Max Scharping Off Waivers

A former member of the Houston Texans has a new home.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Cincinnati Bengals claimed former Texans offensive lineman Max Scharping off waivers today.

Bengals claimed former Patriots TE Devin Asiasi on waivers. Cincy also claimed former Texans G Max Scharping and former Jags DT Jay Tufele.

Scharping, a 2019 second-round pick, played three seasons for the Texans and started 33 games during his tenure in Houston.

In his rookie year, Scharping showed a ton of promise as the team’s right guard, but that began to fade during his second and third seasons. He would go back and forth from the starting unit to the bench and never regained his consistency that he found during his rookie season.

This prompted the Texans to spend one of its first-round picks this year on Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green, who should start at some point this season for Houston.

Now, Scharping joins a Super Bowl contender that’s looking for depth in its trenches protecting Joe Burrow.