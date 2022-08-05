Houston Texans Training Camp: Davis Mills

Last season, everyone had little to no expectations for Davis Mills. Mills was written off immediately by most Houston Texans fans because of the Deshaun Watson situation, before he could get a chance to prove himself.

It was evident that Mills was not ready to be the starting quarterback early in the 2021 season. When Mills received the opportunity later in the year to be the starting quarterback for the Texans, it is safe to say he made the most of his opportunity.

Mills was not perfect by any means, but showed enough flashes as the year progressed to get fans excited for what he could potentially become. Mills’ confidence, accuracy and decision making was impressive throughout the second half of the season.

Fast forward one year later and Mills will have the chance to prove himself as the Texans starting quarterback throughout the 2022 season. Texans training camp started last week and the second-year quarterback has been sharp.

QB Davis Mills is coming off his best practice. He was decisive and accurate. OC Pep Hamilton loves Mills' progress, especially his decision-making. Mills allows the offense to play faster than it did with him as a rookie last season. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) August 4, 2022

Mills has displayed quicker decision making, accurate throws and a new attitude that the Texans offense have noticed. Here is what second-year receiver Nico Collins had to say about Mills when asked about his personality this year:

“He’s just getting comfortable, man. We’ve got his back 100% of the way. He’s the quarterback. We’ve got his back. We trust in him and he trusts us, and that’s what it’s all about.”

Mills had some early struggles with deep passes throughout the start of training camp but that has seemingly been put to bed with his last few impressive practices. Mills was the highest rated quarterback in the NFL on passes 20+ yards as a rookie, there is no reason to worry about early camp struggles.

Mills has been locked in and has the chance to take a huge step forward in 2022 with new offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton at the helm, an improved offensive line and solid playmakers around him.