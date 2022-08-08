Houston Texans Training Camp: Jalen Pitre Week One Starter?

The Houston Texans selected safety Jalen Pitre in the second-round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Baylor and so far, Pitre has exceeded expectations throughout training camp.

Although the Texans expected Pitre to be a standout player and contribute as much as possible, there is a learning curve for every rookie. Throughout this entire off-season, Pitre has garnered rave reviews from everyone around the Texans facility, including his teammates.

CBs Derek Stingley Jr and Tremon Smith’s thoughts on S Jalen Pitre



Players, coaches and media members have been raving about Pitre’s talent and football IQ throughout the early part of this offseason. pic.twitter.com/iafzIH1dL6 — Nick Schwager (@NickSchwagerNFL) July 9, 2022

Throughout training camp in particular, Pitre has separated himself from the rest of the safety group and has been extremely impressive. His football IQ and playmaking ability is off the charts and Texans head coach Lovie Smith said after practice today that Pitre will be one of the starters at safety. Jonathan Owens has been practicing with the first-team defense along with Pitre the most.

#Texans HC Lovie Smith confirmed today that rookie safety Jalen Pitre will be one of the starters, via DJ Bienaime pic.twitter.com/1Tw6t4aL1R — Nick Schwager (@NickSchwagerNFL) August 5, 2022

Pitre has been on fire throughout this off-season and will make an impact immediately for a Texans secondary that needs as much help as it can get.