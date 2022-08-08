 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Houston Texans Training Camp: Jalen Pitre Week One Starter?

The Texans seem to have something special in safety Jalen Pitre.

By Nickschwager
NFL: AUG 02 Houston Texans Training Camp Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Houston Texans selected safety Jalen Pitre in the second-round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Baylor and so far, Pitre has exceeded expectations throughout training camp.

Although the Texans expected Pitre to be a standout player and contribute as much as possible, there is a learning curve for every rookie. Throughout this entire off-season, Pitre has garnered rave reviews from everyone around the Texans facility, including his teammates.

Throughout training camp in particular, Pitre has separated himself from the rest of the safety group and has been extremely impressive. His football IQ and playmaking ability is off the charts and Texans head coach Lovie Smith said after practice today that Pitre will be one of the starters at safety. Jonathan Owens has been practicing with the first-team defense along with Pitre the most.

Pitre has been on fire throughout this off-season and will make an impact immediately for a Texans secondary that needs as much help as it can get.

