Texans Roster Moves: Who’s Moving to IR?

The Houston Texans front office is busy today after moving three players to Injured Reserve.

According to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, the team has moved veteran Tavierre Thomas, as well as rookies Teagan Quoritanio and Christian Harris.

In corresponding moves, the team brought back three players who the team originally cut ahead of the 53-man roster: wide receiver Chris Conley, running back Royce Freeman and cornerback Isaac Yiadom.

Yiadom, 26, is a five-year veteran who played with the Green Bay Packers last season. He should slide right into Thomas’ role in the cornerback room.

By re-adding Conley and Freeman, two skill players are added, giving quarterback Davis Mills more depth with his weapons.

There’s no confirmation as to how long the new IR players will be there for, but this is yet another example in how fluid NFL rosters can be.