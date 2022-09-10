How to Watch Colts vs. Texans: Game Time, TV Schedule, Streaming and More

Watching the Houston Texans is like taking part in any other strenuous or psychologically scarring activity: preparing for it will make the pain of actually watching them a little easier to deal with.
And the first thing you need to do in order to prepare is to know when the trauma is coming and how to watch it. So to that end, here is the information you’re going to need in order to watch/listen/follow the game as it happens.
So, let’s go to the big board, courtesy of 506sports.com.
These are CBS’ early game coverage assignments:
Red: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals
Blue: New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins
Green: Baltimore Ravens at New York Jets
Yellow: Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers
Orange: Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans
If you don’t live in the orange section, you will not be able to watch the game on TV. Might I suggest turning on 610 or getting Paramount Plus if you’re really desperate.
Here’s what you need to know to watch the game:
What: Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans
Where: NRG Stadium - Houston, Texas
When: Sunday, Sept. 11, 12:00 p.m. CDT
TV: CBS (Announcers: Tom McCarthy and Tiki Barber)
Radio: KILT Sports Radio 610 AM
Live Stream: Paramount Plus
Follow On: CBS Sports App
Game Odds (per DraftKings Sportsbook)
