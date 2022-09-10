How to Watch Colts vs. Texans: Game Time, TV Schedule, Streaming and More

Watching the Houston Texans is like taking part in any other strenuous or psychologically scarring activity: preparing for it will make the pain of actually watching them a little easier to deal with.

Houston Texans games are now available to stream on Sling TV! Which gives you even more accessibility to the Texans, no matter where you are watching from. Sling TV lets you stream live TV and on-demand content over the Internet on any device; access free DVR storage; and choose from a selection of packages including Sports Extra or NFL RedZone. Sign up now and get half off your first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue (regular price $35, now $17.50 + add any Extra package for half off too!) Visit Sling TV for prices, streaming options and available channels.

And the first thing you need to do in order to prepare is to know when the trauma is coming and how to watch it. So to that end, here is the information you’re going to need in order to watch/listen/follow the game as it happens.

So, let’s go to the big board, courtesy of 506sports.com.

These are CBS’ early game coverage assignments:

Red: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals

Blue: New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins

Green: Baltimore Ravens at New York Jets

Yellow: Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers

Orange: Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans

If you don’t live in the orange section, you will not be able to watch the game on TV. Might I suggest turning on 610 or getting Paramount Plus if you’re really desperate.

Here’s what you need to know to watch the game:

What: Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans

Where: NRG Stadium - Houston, Texas

When: Sunday, Sept. 11, 12:00 p.m. CDT

TV: CBS (Announcers: Tom McCarthy and Tiki Barber)

Radio: KILT Sports Radio 610 AM

Live Stream: Paramount Plus

Follow On: CBS Sports App

Game Odds (per DraftKings Sportsbook)