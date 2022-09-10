Quick Hits: Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans Preview

The first week of the 2022 NFL campaign is upon us. And, in less than 24 hours, your Houston Texans will have entered the fray. This year, H-Town (un)welcomes the Baby Horses of Indy to town in what will be the first game of the new era of Texans football.

Gone is [NAME REDACTED 2.0]. Swept away are all the last vestiges of the Bill O’Brien years, well except Jack Easterby... but, we’ll conveniently ignore him... for now.

Enter Pep Hamilton, Davis Mills, Dameon Pierce, Derek Stingley Jr., Mario Addison and more.

This is a new look Texans that just about no one outside the third coast is giving a shot to do anything - but this is their chance to shock the world against a heavily favored Colts team.

The Colts have not won a season opener since 2013.



Will they snap their losing streak against the Texans? pic.twitter.com/uJdKIU0QZh — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 7, 2022

They lost the opener to the Jacksonville Jaguars two years ago... the Jags... seriously...

Anyway..

Houston Texans vs Indianapolis Colts Stats

Colts lead all-time series, 31-9

Colts have won past 4

Last Meeting 12/5/21: Colts 31 at Texans 0

Indianapolis Colts Stats

QB MATT RYAN makes Ind. debut. Ranks 7th in NFL history in completions (5,242), 8th in pass yards (59,735) & 9th in TD passes (367). Totaled 3,968 pass yards in 2021 with Atl. & became 5th player ever with 3,500+ pass yards in 12 straight seasons. Had 330 pass yards & 4 TDs (3 pass, 1 rush) vs. INT for 102.6 rating in his last game vs. Hou. (10/6/19 w/ Atl.).

RB JONATHAN TAYLOR led NFL with 2,171 scrimmage yards (1,811 rush, 360 rec.) in 2021 & tied-1st with 20 TDs (18 rush, 2 rec.). Became youngest player ever with 2,000+ scrimmage yards & 20+ TDs in season. Rushed for 143 yards & 2 TDs in last meeting & has 531 scrimmage yards (132.8 per game) & 6 TDs (5 rush, 1 rec.) in 4 career games vs. Hou. Has 120+ scrimmage yards & rush TD in 4 of past 5 vs. division.

WR MICHAEL PITTMAN led team with career highs in catches (88), rec. yards (1,082) & rec. TDs (6) in 2021. Had 6 catches for 77 yards in last meeting.

LB SHAQUILLE LEONARD led NFL with career=high 8 FFs & had 122 tackles last season. Is 1 of 2 players (Bobby Wagner) with 120+ tackles in each of past 4 seasons. Is 1st player since 1982 with 15+ sacks (15) & 10+ INTs (11) in 1st 4 seasons.

DT DEFOREST BUCKNER had 7 sacks & 10 TFL in 2021 & is 1 of 4 DL with 7+ sacks & 9+ TFL in each of past 4 seasons.

DE YANNICK NGAKOUE makes Ind. debut. Totaled 10 sacks, 8 TFL & 2 FFs last season with LV. Is 1 of 2 in NFL (Aaron Donald) with 8+ sacks in each of past 6 seasons. Had 2 sacks in his last game vs. Hou. (10/4/20 w/ Min.).

CB STEPHON GILMORE makes Ind. debut. Is 1 of 5 in NFL with 20+ INTs (27) & 100+ PD (116) since 2012.

Houston Texans Stats

QB DAVIS MILLS started 11 games last season & ranked 2nd among qualified rookies in rating (88.8), TD passes (16) & comp. pct. (66.8) & 3rd in pass yards (2,664). In 6 home starts, totaled 1,676 pass yards (279.3 per game) & 12 TDs vs. INT for 113.5 rating. Aims for his 3rd in row vs. division with 2+ TD passes & 90+ rating.

RB DAMEON PIERCE makes NFL debut. Selected in 4th round (No. 107 overall) in 2022 NFL Draft.

RB REX BURKHEAD ranked 2nd on team with 613 scrimmage yards (427 rush, 186 rec.) in 2021. Totaled 281 scrimmage yards (93.7 per game) & 2 rush TDs over final 3 home games last season.

WR BRANDIN COOKS led team in catches (career-high 90), rec. yards (1,037) & rec. TDs (6) in 2021. Is 1 of 2 players (Mike Evans) with 1,000+ rec. yards & 5+ rec. TDs in 6 of past 7 seasons. Has 5+ catches & 50+ rec. yards in 4 of 5 career games vs. Ind.

LB KAMU GRUGIER-HILL led team with career-high 106 tackles & 13 TFL last season & was 1 of 5 in NFL with 100+ tackles & 10+ TFL. Had career-high 19 tackles, 3 TFL & sack in last meeting.

LB CHRISTIAN KIRKSEY had 93 tackles & ranked tied-2nd among all LBs with career- high 8 PD last season. Had 7 tackles, FR & PD in last meeting.

DE JONATHAN GREENARD led team with career-high 8 sacks in 2021.

DE MARIO ADDISON makes Hou. debut. Totaled 7 sacks last season with Buf. & is 1 of

5 in NFL with 5+ sacks in each of past 8 seasons.

CB DEREK STINGLEY JR. was selected No. 3 overall in 2022 NFL Draft.