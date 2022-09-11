Countdown to Kickoff: Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans

Good morning guys and gals and non-binary pals, and welcome to the 21st season of Houston Texans football. Yes, that’s right, it means the team is now legally old enough to drink which is ironic considering they’ve driven so many of us drinking over the years; speaking for myself, there is a not insignificant stack of Long Island iced tea glasses that I may or may not be responsible for.

The Texans are under new management (on the field) and are looking to match the hot start they had last season, by which I mean win the first game of the season against the Colts (in which DraftKings Sportsbook have the Texans as 8-point underdogs). And hopefully we will see some player development over the season.

This is your first countdown to kickoff of the season.

Also, thanks to our friends at DraftKings, I’ve also included my picks for who will win in Week 1. These picks are, of course, mortal locks to win and you should obviously invest your money in the exact same way I did. Because I like you and want you to make money*.

*Don’t bet the same way I do, please. It will not end well for you...or me for that matter.

The game thread is coming soon. Until then feel free to talk with your fellow Texans fans in anticipation of our inevitable triumph against the Colts.

Enjoy the game, y’all.