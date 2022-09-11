Week 2 opening odds for Texans at Broncos

Your Houston Texans remain undefeated after a tie with the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. But it appears that fact is not very impressive to our most influential audience members: oddsmakers. They are not moved by our 78 total rushing yards. And that is despite the fact that the Denver Broncos haven’t even played a game yet! How rude is that?! What if the Seattle Seahawks hang 50 points on them on Monday night? What if Russell Wilson gets suddenly called back to Neptune at halftime?

No, it doesn’t seem to make a single whit (a whit, I say!) of difference. Because as of the start of Sunday Night Football, the Texans are considerable underdogs to the Broncos next Sunday, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Favored: Denver Broncos (-10.5)

Underdog: Houston Texans (+10.5)

Over/Under: 43

So not only do the oddsmakers think the Texans are a two-score underdog but that, combined with the over/under at 43, they’re expecting a Broncos win of at least 27-16. How very rude. Understandable. I mean really, understandable, but rude.

Kickoff is Sunday at 3:25 p.m. CDT

So what do you say, fellow gamblers? Do you like the Texans’ odds? You taking the over or the under? Duke it out in the comments below.