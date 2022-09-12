Monday Night Countdown to Kickoff: Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks

So this is really awkward. It’s like in a really nasty divorce when one partner has to come over and pick up their stuff and the other partner has to be there for whatever reason. Only in this case, their stuff is a win and when Russell Wilson comes over, there’ll be 67,000 screaming fans in the loudest stadium in the world waiting for him there.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Denver Broncos are comfortable 6.5 point favorites over the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle. It’s impressive when it’s a home pick’em because there’s a significant home field advantage in setting points. To be that much of a favorite away from home means this could get out of hand fast.

Here are the wagers I made on Tallysight, as part of our longstanding pick’em contest we’re having with the rest of SB Nation’s football blogs.

Are they good picks? Probably not. Are they well thought out? Not even a little. Should you follow suit with your vast fortune? Absolutely. Should I get a gratuity from y’all when you undoubtedly follow my advice and make an even vaster fortune? Dang skippy, I should.