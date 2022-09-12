Colts vs. Texans: Week 1 Snap Counts

Week 1 Snap Counts vs. Colts
|Offense:
|Number of Snaps:
|Percentage of Snaps:
|Offense:
|Number of Snaps:
|Percentage of Snaps:
|A.J. Cann, G
|70
|100
|Laremy Tunsil, OT
|70
|100
|Tytus Howard, OT
|70
|100
|Justin Britt, C
|70
|100
|Davis Mills, QB
|68
|97
|Brandin Cooks, WR
|64
|91
|Rex Burkhead, RB
|50
|71
|Nico Collins, WR
|47
|67
|Pharaoh Brown, TE
|46
|66
|Brevin Jordan, TE
|42
|60
|Kenyon Green, G
|38
|54
|Chris Moore, WR
|34
|49
|Justin McCray, C
|32
|46
|Dameon Pierce, RB
|20
|29
|Troy Hairston, FB
|16
|23
|O.J. Howard, TE
|12
|17
|Chris Conley, WR
|10
|14
|Charlie Heck, OT
|5
|7
|Phillip Dorsett, WR
|4
|6
|Jeff Driskel, QB
|2
|3
|Defense:
|Number of Snaps:
|Percentage of Snaps:
|Jonathan Owens, FS
|92
|100
|Jalen Pitre, SS
|92
|100
|Kamu Grugier-Hill, LB
|92
|100
|Christian Kirksey, LB
|92
|100
|Derek Stingley Jr., CB
|92
|100
|Steven Nelson, CB
|92
|100
|Desmond King, CB
|70
|76
|Jonathan Greenard, DE
|62
|67
|Jerry Hughes, DE
|55
|60
|Maliek Collins, DT
|50
|54
|Roy Lopez, DT
|45
|49
|Michael Dwumfour, DT
|41
|45
|Demone Harris, DE
|39
|42
|Kurt Hinish, DT
|38
|41
|Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, DE
|38
|41
|Kevin Pierre-Louis, LB
|22
|24
NOTES:
- There were six defenders who played in all 92 defensive snaps: free safety Jonathan Owens, rookie defensive backs Derek Stingley Jr. and Jalen Pitre, veteran linebackers Kamu Grugier-Hill and Christian Kirksey, and cornerback Steven Nelson.
- Despite there being 48 players active for yesterday’s game, only 36 played a snap on offense or defense.
- Despite being named the starting running back in the team’s opening depth chart, fourth-round rookie Dameon Pierce only saw 20 offensive snaps, which was only 29 percent of the team’s offensive plays. Meanwhile, veteran Rex Burkhead saw 50 offensive snaps, which accounted for the remaining 71 percent of the team’s offensive snaps. Burkhead carried the ball 14 times for 40 yards, while Pierce ran the ball 11 times for 33 yards.
- The Texans utilized third-string quarterback Jeff Driskel as an offensive weapon/tight end, playing him on two offensive snaps. On one of those plays, he carried the ball on a trick play for a five-yard gain.
