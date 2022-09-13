Davis Mills is King of the 2021 Rookie Quarterback Hill

Davis Mills - the great hope of Houston Texans football - is at it again. While the team didn’t have the best results at the end of the 2021 season, Mills still gave lots of reasons to believe the team had potential.

And, even though the Texans tried hard to lose to the Indianapolis Colts in the second half of last weekend’s game, Mills still showed more reasons for that hope.

Most games with 200 Pass Yards, 2 Pass TD, 0 INT since start of last season among QBs drafted in 2021



Davis Mills 4

Mac Jones 3

Trevor Lawrence 1 pic.twitter.com/VWvqxhZv2l — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) September 12, 2022

All this behind an offensive line that’s still, well, offensive. Justin Britt, A.J. McCann and Justin McCray might not even be backups on a team with a pro bowl O-Line. And, at least one of Mills’ sacks was purely on Laremy Tunsil, who let a Colts linebacker rush in untouched. But, Mills still managed to get some things done on Sunday.

Laremy Tunsil asked how Colts LB EJ Speed was able to come free & get the strip-sack that changed the complexion of the game: “We got to look at the film and see what happened, but it was just a lot of miscommunication everywhere..We had a 17-point lead. We can’t give that up.” pic.twitter.com/hWtc9SBAyB — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) September 11, 2022

Houston Texans Quarterback Davis Mills Week One Stats

Mills was 23 of 37 for a 62.2 completion percentage. He passed for 240 yards, a 6.5 yard average and 2 touchdowns. While Mills did take 3 sacks, he didn’t give up any picks, which led to a QB rating of 98.9.

For sake of comparison, Mills week one rating was higher than Lamar Jackson, Tom Brady, Mac Jones, Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Derek Carr, Aaron Rodgers, Joe Burrow, Matthew Stafford, Dad Prescott and... Matt Ryan.

Not too shabby for a 3rd round pick on a 32nd ranked team.

Is Davis Mills the Houston Texans Franchise Quarterback?

Is Mills the next franchise quarterback for the Houston Texans? Well, let’s not get ahead of ourselves... the answer to that is still pending. However, if the rest of the team around him elevates to his level, this team will overachieve in 2022, for sure.

Who can unlock OJ Howard?



Tom Brady: ❌

Josh Allen: ❌

Davis Mills: ✅#Texans



pic.twitter.com/XTUmfliyeK — MeRk (@Merk256) September 11, 2022

For now, at least, Mills is king of the 2021 rookie quarterback hill.