SB Nation Reacts Results: Texans Going in Right Direction?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Houston Texans fans and fans across the country.

We’re back with this week’s results about our Texans question from this week.

There’s a lot of change currently happening in the Texans organization. There’s a new head coach in Lovie Smith, a talented crop of young defensive rookies the team hasn’t seen in a long time, and a true evaluation of quarterback Davis Mills.

But we wanted to know if you felt the Texans were definitely moving in the right direction. Here’s what you said:

An overwhelming 87 percent of voters are confident the team is heading in the right direction, a strong majority for Coach Smith and the rest of the team.

The Texans will look to continue moving in the right direction this week against the Denver Broncos. Kickoff at Mile High Stadium is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Sunday.

