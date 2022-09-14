LISTEN: Lovie Smith’s less than comforting comments

Colton Molesky, Cory DLG, and producer Nico dive into Lovie Smith’s comments on a “gassed” defense and why it’s a bad look. Then they take a look at the running back room and when Dameon Pierce can break through. Finally, they point you in the direction of some Houston Texans players you can find on waivers if you are desperate for a free agent.

