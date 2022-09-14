Texans DT Sits Out Wednesday’s Practice: Out For Sunday?

The Houston Texans had practice on Wednesday and here is a look at the injury report:

Limited:

DE Rasheem Green (Thigh)

TE Brevin Jordan (Ankle)

CB Issac Yiadom (Abdomen)

Did Not Participate

DT Maliek Collins (Knee)

DE Jerry Hughes (Veteran Rest Day)

C Justin Britt (Personal Reasons)

There doesn’t seem to be any long-term injuries for the Texans, which is good news. It would be a huge loss if defensive tackle Maliek Collins is out on Sunday against the Denver Broncos and their talented offense. If that is the case, expect to see a lot of Michael Dwumfour, Kurt Hinish and Roy Lopez.

Everyone else on the injury report has a good chance of being ready to go for this weekend.

Teams release updates on the injury report Wednesday-Friday, with Friday designating players as healthy, probable, questionable, doubtful or out. Then, 90 minutes before kickoff on Sunday, teams release their inactive lists, which may include players on the injury report.