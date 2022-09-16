Is there such a thing as a revenge game against a team that allowed you to sign their backup quarterback for far too much money? Is it weird that the Denver Broncos resigned [NAME REDACTED] after Houston traded him to the Cleveland Browns, who then promptly promoted him to fan?

Thankfully that sordid mess is in the past. However, there’s not much else to add any further juice to this one. The Broncos are riding the “we signed Russell Wilson” hype train, even though it derailed in Week One when Russell’s former team, the Seattle Seahawks, blocked the tracks on prime time Monday Night Football.

Did that loss give the Broncos more fire to beat the winless and undefeated Houston Texans in week two? Dunno...

Or, did another loss of a major lead late in the game finally smack the collective Texans team upside the head enough for them to put together 4 complete quarters of winning football this weekend?

We won’t know til 60 minutes of game time after 3:25pm CST on Sunday.

The H-Town hope:

Dameon Pierce shows why he got so much hype in the preseason. Kenyon Green shows the rest of the offensive line how to play at a winning level.

3 & 1 first down gets you in field goal range to win the game.



Watch Justin McCray and Justin Britt: pic.twitter.com/SlJrBNC5EL — Drew (@IndepthTexans) September 14, 2022

Davis Mills has two games with 300+ Pass Yards, 3+ passing TDs and 0 INT since the start of last season



That’s the same exact amount as:

Tom Brady

Aaron Rodgers

Joe Burrow pic.twitter.com/5Meb8DJJrZ — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 13, 2022

Quick Hits: Houston Texans vs. Denver Broncos Preview

Broncos lead all-time series, 5-3

Broncos have won 3 of last 4

LAST GAME: 12/8/19: Broncos 38 at Texans 24

LAST GAME AT SITE: 11/4/18: Texans 19, Broncos 17

Houston Texans Stats

QB DAVIS MILLS completed 23 of 37 atts. (62.2 pct.) for 240 yards & 2 TDs vs. 0 INTs with 98.9 rating last week. Aims for his 3rd in row with 2+ TD passes & 0 INTs.

RB REX BURKHEAD had 70 scrimmage yards (40 rush, 30 rec.) & 5 catches in Week 1. Aims for his 5th in row with 65+ scrimmage yards. Had TD catch in his last game at Den. (11/12/17 w/ NE). Has 5 TDs in his past 4 vs. AFC West.

RB DAMEON PIERCE (rookie) rushed for (ONLY!) 33 yards last week in NFL debut.

WR BRANDIN COOKS led team with 7 catches for 82 yards in Week 1. Has 7+ catches in 4 of his past 5. Has 50+ rec. yards in each of 3 career games vs. Den. Aims for his

3rd in row on road with TD catch.

TE O.J. HOWARD had 2 rec. TDs last week in Hou. debut, his 3rd-career game with 2

TDs & 1st since 2018. Had 49 rec. yards in only career game vs. Den. (9/27/20 w/ TB).

DE JERRY HUGHES had 2 sacks, INT & FF last week in Hou. debut, his 2nd-career

game with both INT & FF. Had FR in his last game vs. Den. (12/19/20 w/ Buf.).

LB KAMU GRUGIER-HILL led team with 18 tackles & had TFL & PD last week, most

tackles by any player in NFL in Week 1. Aims for his 12th in row with 5+ tackles.

S JONATHAN OWENS had career-high 15 tackles & had PD last week, 2nd-most tackles by any player in NFL in Week 1. Has PD in 2 of his past 3. Grugier-Hill & Owens

are 1st pair of teammates each with 15+ tackles in same game since 2015.

LB CHRISTIAN KIRKSEY had 9 tackles, TFL & 6th-career FR in Week 1. Aims for his 4th in row with 8+ tackles & 3rd in row with TFL. Had 9 tackles in only career game

vs. Den. (10/18/15 w/ Cle.). Has PD in 3 of his past 4 on road.

CB DEREK STINGLEY JR. (rookie) had 7 tackles & Touchdown PD last week in NFL debut.

Denver Broncos Stats