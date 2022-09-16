Is there such a thing as a revenge game against a team that allowed you to sign their backup quarterback for far too much money? Is it weird that the Denver Broncos resigned [NAME REDACTED] after Houston traded him to the Cleveland Browns, who then promptly promoted him to fan?
Thankfully that sordid mess is in the past. However, there’s not much else to add any further juice to this one. The Broncos are riding the “we signed Russell Wilson” hype train, even though it derailed in Week One when Russell’s former team, the Seattle Seahawks, blocked the tracks on prime time Monday Night Football.
Did that loss give the Broncos more fire to beat the winless and undefeated Houston Texans in week two? Dunno...
Or, did another loss of a major lead late in the game finally smack the collective Texans team upside the head enough for them to put together 4 complete quarters of winning football this weekend?
We won’t know til 60 minutes of game time after 3:25pm CST on Sunday.
The H-Town hope:
Dameon Pierce shows why he got so much hype in the preseason.
Kenyon Green shows the rest of the offensive line how to play at a winning level.
3 & 1 first down gets you in field goal range to win the game.— Drew (@IndepthTexans) September 14, 2022
Watch Justin McCray and Justin Britt: pic.twitter.com/SlJrBNC5EL
Derek Stingley Jr gets his first NFL pick 6
Jerry Hughes continues to channel his inner J.J. Watt.
Davis Mills lights the Broncos defense on fire.
Davis Mills has two games with 300+ Pass Yards, 3+ passing TDs and 0 INT since the start of last season— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 13, 2022
That’s the same exact amount as:
Tom Brady
Aaron Rodgers
Joe Burrow pic.twitter.com/5Meb8DJJrZ
Quick Hits: Houston Texans vs. Denver Broncos Preview
- Broncos lead all-time series, 5-3
- Broncos have won 3 of last 4
- LAST GAME: 12/8/19: Broncos 38 at Texans 24
- LAST GAME AT SITE: 11/4/18: Texans 19, Broncos 17
Houston Texans Stats
- QB DAVIS MILLS completed 23 of 37 atts. (62.2 pct.) for 240 yards & 2 TDs vs. 0 INTs with 98.9 rating last week. Aims for his 3rd in row with 2+ TD passes & 0 INTs.
- RB REX BURKHEAD had 70 scrimmage yards (40 rush, 30 rec.) & 5 catches in Week 1. Aims for his 5th in row with 65+ scrimmage yards. Had TD catch in his last game at Den. (11/12/17 w/ NE). Has 5 TDs in his past 4 vs. AFC West.
- RB DAMEON PIERCE (rookie) rushed for (ONLY!) 33 yards last week in NFL debut.
- WR BRANDIN COOKS led team with 7 catches for 82 yards in Week 1. Has 7+ catches in 4 of his past 5. Has 50+ rec. yards in each of 3 career games vs. Den. Aims for his
- 3rd in row on road with TD catch.
- TE O.J. HOWARD had 2 rec. TDs last week in Hou. debut, his 3rd-career game with 2
- TDs & 1st since 2018. Had 49 rec. yards in only career game vs. Den. (9/27/20 w/ TB).
- DE JERRY HUGHES had 2 sacks, INT & FF last week in Hou. debut, his 2nd-career
- game with both INT & FF. Had FR in his last game vs. Den. (12/19/20 w/ Buf.).
- LB KAMU GRUGIER-HILL led team with 18 tackles & had TFL & PD last week, most
- tackles by any player in NFL in Week 1. Aims for his 12th in row with 5+ tackles.
- S JONATHAN OWENS had career-high 15 tackles & had PD last week, 2nd-most tackles by any player in NFL in Week 1. Has PD in 2 of his past 3. Grugier-Hill & Owens
- are 1st pair of teammates each with 15+ tackles in same game since 2015.
- LB CHRISTIAN KIRKSEY had 9 tackles, TFL & 6th-career FR in Week 1. Aims for his 4th in row with 8+ tackles & 3rd in row with TFL. Had 9 tackles in only career game
- vs. Den. (10/18/15 w/ Cle.). Has PD in 3 of his past 4 on road.
- CB DEREK STINGLEY JR. (rookie) had 7 tackles & Touchdown PD last week in NFL debut.
Denver Broncos Stats
- QB RUSSELL WILSON completed 29 of 42 atts. (69 pct.) for 340 yards & TD vs. 0 INTs with 101.3 rating last week in Den. debut. Has 712 pass yards (356 per game) & 6 TDs vs. INT for 120 rating in his past 2 starts vs. Hou. Had 8 TDs vs. 0 INTs for 136.1 rating in 3 starts vs. AFC South last season with Sea.
- RB JAVONTE WILLIAMS led team with 108 scrimmage yards (65 rec., 43 rush) & career-high 11 catches in Week 1, 2nd-most catches ever in single game by Den. RB.
- RB MELVIN GORDON totaled 72 scrimmage yards (team-high 58 rush, 14 rec.) last week. Aims for his 4th in row with 70+ scrimmage yards. Had 89 scrimmage yards in only career game vs. Hou. (11/27/16 w/ SD). Has TD in 3 of his past 4 vs. AFC South.
- WR JERRY JEUDY led team with 102 rec. yards & had TD catch in Week 1, his 3rd-
- career game with 100+ rec. yards.
- WR COURTLAND SUTTON had 4 catches for 72 yards last week. Had 5 catches in
- last meeting. Has 70+ rec. yards in 3 of his past 4 vs. AFC South.
- TE ALBERT OKWUEGBUNAM had 5 catches in Week 1, 3rd-career game with 5+ catches.
- LB BRADLEY CHUBB led team with 2 sacks & had FF last week, his 5th-career game
- with 2+ sacks. Had 3 TFL & sack in last home meeting.
- LB RANDY GREGORY had 9th-career FF last week in Den. debut.
- S JUSTIN SIMMONS tied for team lead with 9 tackles & had 2nd-career FR in Week
- 1. Had 6 tackles & career-high 3 PD in last meeting.
- S KAREEM JACKSON had 11 tackles, TFL, 3 PD & INT in last meeting. Totaled 88 PD &
- 16 INTs in 9 seasons with Hou. (2010-18).
- CB RONALD DARBY had 6 tackles, FF & PD last week. Aims for his 5th in row with PD.
September 14, 2022
Loading comments...