How to Watch Texans vs Broncos: Game Time, TV Schedule, Streaming and More

Let’s take a look at the big board, courtesy of 506 Sports, see who all will be able to watch on TV without resorting to Sunday Ticket or going to a bar or other.

CBS has the late games this week and because the Texans are playing in Denver, we’ll be watching later than usual on Sunday.

Here are the late CBS games for Sunday:

Red: Cincinnati Bengals at (Arlington) Cowboys

Blue: Arizona Cardinals at Las Vegas Raiders

Green: Houston Texans at Denver Broncos

As you can see from the map, unless you live in the greater Mountain West or within 100 miles of the greater Houston area, you will have to resort to other methods than watching at home.

And, oh? What’s this? It’s on in Seattle too? So I can watch my beloved Texans in the comfort of my own home in MY chair with MY beer? Is it my birthday?

Here are your viewing/listening options in case you can’t watch at home.

What: Houston Texans at Denver Broncos

Where: Empower Field at Mile High Stadium - Denver, CO

When: Sunday, Sept. 18, 3:25 p.m. CDT

TV: CBS (Announcers: Andrew Catalon and James Lofton)

Radio: KILT Sports Radio 610 AM

Live Stream: Paramount Plus

Follow On: CBS Sports App

