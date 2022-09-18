Houston Texans Injury Report: Starting Center Out Long-Term?

The Houston Texans will be playing the Denver Broncos this Sunday in Denver.

Here is a look at the injury report for the Houston Texans:

FULL:

DE Rasheem Green (Thigh)

CB Issac Yiadom (Abdomen)

LIMITED:

DT Maliek Collins (Knee)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE:

C Justin Britt (Personal Reasons)

TE Brevin Jordan (Ankle)

The Texans are relatively healthy entering this weekend’s tough matchup against the Denver Broncos.

It is a good sign to see defensive end Rasheem Green as a full participant in Thursday’s practice. Green is someone that could have a breakout season for Houston in 2022. Green had 6.5 sacks in Seattle last season and will be heavily used in Lovie Smith’s constantly rotating defensive line.

It it also a good sign to see defensive tackle Maliek Collins practicing in a limited capacity on Thursday after not practicing at all on Wednesday.

Tight end Brevin Jordan did not practice on Thursday after practicing in a limited capacity on Wednesday. His status for Sunday is up in the air.

Veteran center Justin Britt missed practice once again on Thursday due to personal reasons and Scott Quessenberry is preparing to start on Sunday in place of Britt, according to Texans reporter Aaron Wilson. We will know more about Britt’s situation on Friday.

Most Houston Texans players should be good to go for Sunday against the Broncos.