Countdown to Kickoff: Houston Texans at Denver Broncos

Good morning guys, gals, and non-binary pals, and welcome to week 2 of the season. Today begins the first leg of a two game road trip, where the Houston Texans will face a, supposedly, revamped Denver Broncos team.

Here’s the tale of the tape for the teams so far.

Last game:

Texans: Tied the Indianapolis Colts 20-20 after giving up 17 unanswered points in the span of a quarter.

Broncos: Lost on some really questionable decision making late in the fourth quarter to a rebuilding Seattle Seahawks team, 17-16.

And in case you were wondering for some gaming purposes, here is the latest odds from DraftKings:

And here are my picks for the rest of the league, courtesy of our friends at DraftKings via Tallysight because picking sports bets, even fictional ones, can be fun.

Your Texans open thread is a few hours away. In the meantime join us as we all wait for the Texans and Broncos.