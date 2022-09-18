Week 3 Opening Odds for Texans at Bears

Okay the bad news is the Houston Texans are no longer undefeated. The good news is that we’re only 1.5 games behind the Jacksonville Jaguars for control of the division. And we have two games against them coming up this season which will more than make up that paltry distance.

I’m sorry, what’s that? There’s fifteen more of these games? Really? Who signed that approval? Fine, whatever, it’s whatever.

The other bit of good news is the oddsmakers seem to believe the Texans have a better chance of winning their next game than the game before. They do not expect the Texans to win, however. But that’s okay. We’re used to them being underestimated.

Favored: Chicago Bears (-3)

Underdog: Houston Texans (+3)

Over/Under: 38

A line that small is interesting because three points is basically the difference home field makes.

Kickoff is Sunday, September 25 at noon CDT.