Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills threw 19 completions on 38 attempts, a meager 50% completion rate, 177 yards, 0 touchdowns, 0 interceptions and a quarterback rating of 63.2.

Houston Texans running back, Dameon Pierce, the hope of the pre-season, carried the ball 15 times for 69 yards.

The offensive line allowed the Denver Broncos to sack Mills 3 times for a loss of 23 total yards.

The offense as a whole only gained 15 first downs, 2 of which came off penalties. The unit managed to capture a vastly underwhelming 234 total yards on 59 plays.

To be clear, the Denver Broncos defense is not one of the league’s elite. Pep Hamilton’s offense was just that bad. Denver also tried to give the game away time and time again.

Broncos: "Please, take the game, we don't want it"



Texans: "We're good" — Jayson Braddock (@JaysonBraddock) September 18, 2022

Please watch this entire sequence. Nate Hackett has officially lost it. Denver went from 3rd and inches, a TE rush attempt, a long FG attempt, and then a punt. Lord pic.twitter.com/3Eugrn7sHG — Billy M (@BillyM_91) September 18, 2022

Houston Texans Offense Fails the Defense

The Texans D on the other hand, managed to hold the Russell Wilson led orange donkeys to 6 total points over the first 3 quarters of the game. Wilson himself threw for nearly as many yards as the Texans entire offense gained, but the H-Town boys held them out of the end zone until the 4th quarter.

In reviewing the video, the Texans offensive line had repeated lapses, missed assignments and other failures that led to this poor offensive performance. Anyone who paid attention over the off-season should have expected as much. Lovie Smith and Nick Caserio brought in an offensive line coach who is far from the cream of the crop. They allowed said coach to bring a guard who helped him fail at his last stop with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021, and kept Justin Britt as the starting center. That’s right, the Texans offensive line coach and one of the starting offensive linemen weren’t good enough to stay with the Glitter Kitties... that should tell you everything you need to know.

Once Britt announced he would not play last week, for personal reasons, the poor offensive line play was certain to get even worse.

While it’s not too late to add some talent to the offensive line, it will reset the chemistry clock. Rookie guard Kenyon Green has his work cut out for him...

However, it might be that Caserio and company would rather continue losing so they can win the 2023 NFL Draft. If that isn't the goal, then yesterday's outing has no meaning and gives fans yet another reason to find something else to spend their time and dollars on each and every game day for the rest of 2022.

Winning cures all, as the saying goes. And this franchise has a lot to cure and little to do so with at this stage in history.

All we can do is hope Smith, Hamilton and the rest of the coaches have answers for Smith’s old team, the Chicago Bears. Going into week three without a win feels way to familiar - and the power rankings will likely reflect that feeling. Let’s hope the same can’t be said about week four.