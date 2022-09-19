College Football Week 3 Scouting Roundup: Texans Should Keep Tabs on Ohio State QB CJ Stroud

Week 3 of College Football is in the books with some big-time performances that deserve a mention and some notice from the Houston Texans scouting department. Let’s dive right into it!

CJ Stroud, quarterback, Ohio State

Ohio State’s signal-caller CJ Stroud was surgical in the Buckeyes win against Toledo, finishing the game with the same number of passing touchdowns and incompletions (5), while collecting a 99.4 QBR. The former Heisman finalist consistently looks like a legit NFL quarterback, displaying the ability to go through reads with ease, make tough throws look easy and manage the offense in a smart, efficient way. Stroud will be a top-5 selection next April and if the Texans will decide to move on from Davis Mills, he has everything to become the new face of the franchise.

Drew Sanders, linebacker, Arkansas

The former Alabama edge rusher is thriving playing as a linebacker for the Razorbacks and he’s one of the most underrated prospects in football. He’s a disruptive pass rusher who has collected 5.5 sacks in the first three games of the season. He’s a sound tackler with big-time athleticism who’s a pure force both as a pass rusher and run defender. Coming next April, he has the potential to be a surefire first-round pick who could excel at the next level as an edge rusher or middle linebacker.

Jahmyr Gibbs, running back, Alabama

Just because the Texans added Dameon Pierce in the past draft, it doesn’t mean that they’ll avoid adding another ball carrier in order to improve the offense, just like the Jets did with Michael Carter and Breece Hall. Gibbs is an efficient runner, a lethal pass catcher and an electric returner who plays a lot like Saints running back Alvin Kamara. A fast, shifty swiss-army-knife who’s explosive and has top-tier contact balance. He would be an addition able to impact the offense under multiple aspects. He’s currently Alabama’s leading receiver after three games.

Alabama junior running back Jahmyr Gibbs really is total offensive weapon.



He has rare explosiveness and long speed. He's as dangerous as a runner as he's as a pass-catcher. He really looks like the second coming of Alvin Kamara. pic.twitter.com/CLIfUI9QIK — Luca Sartirana (@SartiranaLuca) September 9, 2022

Isaiah Foskey, edge rusher, Notre Dame

It’s not easy to find 6-5, 265 lbs pass rushers as athletic as Isaiah Foskey. After a slow start of the season, Foskey bounced back with 1.5 sacks in the Fighting Irish first win against California. Foskey is an impact player both when rushing the quarterback and stopping the run, thanks to excellent combination of power, speed, explosiveness and hand usage. He’s a first-round talent who has the tools to be a productive player in the NFL.

Jaheim Bell, tight end, South Carolina

Despite South Carolina’s blowout loss against Georgia, Jaheim Bell showed why he’s one of the best tight end prospects in the country on a 46-yard reception. Although the Gamecocks aren’t utilizing him properly, Bell is a versatile pass catcher who can play in the slot, on the outside or inline while also being able to take snaps out of the backfield. He’s a walking mismatch with a rare combination of speed and athleticism for his size.