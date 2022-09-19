Texans vs. Broncos: Week 2 Snap Counts

Week 2 Snap Counts
|Offense:
|Number of Snaps:
|Percentage of Snaps:
|Offense:
|Number of Snaps:
|Percentage of Snaps:
|A.J. Cann G
|63
|100
|Kenyon Green G
|63
|100
|Laremy Tunsil T
|63
|100
|Tytus Howard T
|63
|100
|Scott Quessenberry C
|63
|100
|Davis Mills QB
|60
|95
|Brandin Cooks WR
|55
|87
|Pharaoh Brown TE
|45
|71
|Nico Collins WR
|42
|67
|Chris Moore WR
|41
|65
|Dameon Pierce RB
|39
|62
|Brevin Jordan TE
|23
|37
|Rex Burkhead RB
|23
|37
|Chris Conley WR
|20
|32
|O.J. Howard TE
|18
|29
|Troy Hairston FB
|7
|11
|Jeff Driskel QB
|3
|5
|Dare Ogunbowale RB
|1
|2
|Charlie Heck T
|1
|2
|Defense:
|Number of Snaps:
|Percentage of Snaps:
|Jalen Pitre S
|72
|100
|Jonathan Owens S
|72
|100
|Christian Kirksey LB
|72
|100
|Steven Nelson CB
|72
|100
|Kamu Grugier-Hill LB
|71
|99
|Derek Stingley Jr. CB
|68
|94
|Roy Lopez DT
|43
|60
|Jonathan Greenard DE
|42
|58
|Rasheem Green DE
|39
|54
|Jerry Hughes DE
|39
|54
|Desmond King CB
|36
|50
|Maliek Collins DT
|34
|47
|Kurt Hinish DT
|26
|36
|Ogobonnia Okoronkwo LB
|24
|33
|Thomas Booker DT
|22
|31
|Kevin Pierre-Louis LB
|20
|28
|Michael Dwumfour DT
|18
|25
|Blake Cashman LB
|17
|24
|Isaac Yiadom CB
|2
|3
|Jalen Reeves-Maybin LB
|2
|3
|Eric Murray S
|1
|1
NOTES:
- For the second straight week, rookie safety Jalen Pitre, veteran defensive back Jonathan Owens, linebacker Christian Kirksey and cornerback Steven Nelson played in every defensive snap. Linebacker Kamu-Grugier Hill sat just one defensive snap, while rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. only sat out of four plays.
- Quarterback Davis Mills came out of the game for three plays and was replaced by backup Jeff Driskel.
- After veteran Rex Burkhead led all running backs in offensive snaps last week, the honor this week went to rookie Dameon Pierce, who saw 39 plays (62 percent). Burkhead was on the field for 23 plays (37 percent), while third-stringer Dare Ogunbowale played in one snap (two percent).
- Scott Quessenberry started at center for the injured Justin Britt, who may be out for a while due to personal reasons. Quessenberry, the brother of former beloved Texans offensive lineman David, spent his first four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers.
