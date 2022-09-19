 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Texans vs. Broncos: Week 2 Snap Counts

Who played the most for the Texans against the Broncos?

By Jeremy_Brener
NFL: Houston Texans at Denver Broncos Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Week 2 Snap Counts

Offense: Number of Snaps: Percentage of Snaps:
A.J. Cann G 63 100
Kenyon Green G 63 100
Laremy Tunsil T 63 100
Tytus Howard T 63 100
Scott Quessenberry C 63 100
Davis Mills QB 60 95
Brandin Cooks WR 55 87
Pharaoh Brown TE 45 71
Nico Collins WR 42 67
Chris Moore WR 41 65
Dameon Pierce RB 39 62
Brevin Jordan TE 23 37
Rex Burkhead RB 23 37
Chris Conley WR 20 32
O.J. Howard TE 18 29
Troy Hairston FB 7 11
Jeff Driskel QB 3 5
Dare Ogunbowale RB 1 2
Charlie Heck T 1 2
Defense: Number of Snaps: Percentage of Snaps:
Jalen Pitre S 72 100
Jonathan Owens S 72 100
Christian Kirksey LB 72 100
Steven Nelson CB 72 100
Kamu Grugier-Hill LB 71 99
Derek Stingley Jr. CB 68 94
Roy Lopez DT 43 60
Jonathan Greenard DE 42 58
Rasheem Green DE 39 54
Jerry Hughes DE 39 54
Desmond King CB 36 50
Maliek Collins DT 34 47
Kurt Hinish DT 26 36
Ogobonnia Okoronkwo LB 24 33
Thomas Booker DT 22 31
Kevin Pierre-Louis LB 20 28
Michael Dwumfour DT 18 25
Blake Cashman LB 17 24
Isaac Yiadom CB 2 3
Jalen Reeves-Maybin LB 2 3
Eric Murray S 1 1

NOTES:

  • For the second straight week, rookie safety Jalen Pitre, veteran defensive back Jonathan Owens, linebacker Christian Kirksey and cornerback Steven Nelson played in every defensive snap. Linebacker Kamu-Grugier Hill sat just one defensive snap, while rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. only sat out of four plays.
  • Quarterback Davis Mills came out of the game for three plays and was replaced by backup Jeff Driskel.
  • After veteran Rex Burkhead led all running backs in offensive snaps last week, the honor this week went to rookie Dameon Pierce, who saw 39 plays (62 percent). Burkhead was on the field for 23 plays (37 percent), while third-stringer Dare Ogunbowale played in one snap (two percent).
  • Scott Quessenberry started at center for the injured Justin Britt, who may be out for a while due to personal reasons. Quessenberry, the brother of former beloved Texans offensive lineman David, spent his first four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers.

