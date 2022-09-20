SB Nation Reacts Results: Are The Texans Improving?

In the middle of a rebuild, it’s tough to tell if the Houston Texans are improving because the team’s results may not always reflect the progress.

That’s why we asked fans what they believed.

On defense, an overwhelming 94 percent of fans in the survey believe the Texans have made strides.

In terms of whether the team is heading in the right direction, 82 percent of fans agree with the statement despite the Texans’ winless start over two games.

On offense, 84 percent of surveyors believe rookie running back Dameon Pierce should get majority of the carries out of the backfield. In yesterday’s game against the Denver Broncos, Pierce saw 15 carries, while Burkhead was in only for passing downs.

Lastly, despite its offensive woes, 75 percent of fans feel the offense has improved over last year. Considering there wasn’t a high bar to begin with, this isn’t a surprise. But Davis Mills will have to do more in order to keep fans believing he and the rest of the offense is making progress.

The Texans will look to improve their record next Sunday in the Windy City against the Chicago Bears. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 noon.

