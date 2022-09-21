 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Houston Texans Center Justin Britt Retiring?

Time to shuffle those deck chairs...

By Mike Bullock
NFL: Houston Texans at Arizona Cardinals Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

After a poor showing against the Indianapolis Colts in week 1, Houston Texans starting safety Justin Britt took a leave of absence from the team for personal reasons. Rumors swirled that Britt was clearing the runway to fly off into the sunset of retirement.

When week 2’s matchup against the Denver Broncos rolled around, Britt was nowhere to be found. His spot filled by Scott Quessenberry, brother of longtime Texans backup David Quessenberry.

On a team like the Philadelphia Eagles or Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Justin Britt likely wouldn’t be a second-stringer, much less a starter. Britt’s insertion at the second most important spot on the Texans offensive line has caused a lot of consternation among fans and analysts alike. Hopefully, Britt can find success in the next season of his life and his replacement can fall into the NFL’s top 15 centers, a placement Britt was never going to achieve.

Scott Quessenberry, one of three brothers - all of whom have played for the Texans - seems like an immediate upgrade so far. At least he wasn’t caught on film trying to block left guard Justin McCray on a broken play...

With 2 brothers well versed in the NFL grind, it’s no surprise Scott prepares to start every week, no matter his placement on the depth chart.

Now if he can quickly build chemistry with A.J. Cann, Kenyon Green, Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard, this Texans offense might actually start to perform more in line with fan expectations.

22. HOUSTON TEXANS

Projected Starting Lineup

LT: Laremy Tunsil

LG: Kenyon Green

C: Justin Britt

RG: A.J. Cann

RT: Tytus Howard

Instead of Houston flip-flopping Tytus Howard all over the offensive line, he could really stand to stick at right tackle. The former first-round pick has split time between left tackle, left guard and right tackle in his three-year career but has quite clearly been at his best at tackle. He’s earned a 68.0 overall grade at tackle the past two seasons compared to a 38.3 overall grade at guard.

Houston Texans Starting Offensive Line

Will this be the line that paves the way for rookie running back Dameon Pierce’s 1,000 yard season and keeps second year quarterback Davis Mills upright long enough to connect with Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins for all the points? If nothing else, it’s a far cry better than the 2021 version...

LT: Laremy Tunsil

LG: Kenyon Green

C: Justin Britt Scott Quessenberry

RG: A.J. Cann

RT: Tytus Howard

Now let’s wait to see if they have any answers for the Chicago Bears defense...

