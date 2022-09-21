Houston Texans Center Justin Britt Retiring?

After a poor showing against the Indianapolis Colts in week 1, Houston Texans starting safety Justin Britt took a leave of absence from the team for personal reasons. Rumors swirled that Britt was clearing the runway to fly off into the sunset of retirement.

Texans offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton said Lovie Smith will provide update on starting center Friday. Justin Britt has missed past two practices for personal reasons. Scott Quessenberry is preparing to start — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 15, 2022

When week 2’s matchup against the Denver Broncos rolled around, Britt was nowhere to be found. His spot filled by Scott Quessenberry, brother of longtime Texans backup David Quessenberry.

Scott Quessenberry was an upgrade over Justin Britt



Kenyon Green had some rookie struggles mostly vs spin move in pass pro & stunts



He'll have his struggles as all rookies do, but I believe his struggles are typical learning curve for rook — Jayson Braddock (@JaysonBraddock) September 19, 2022

On a team like the Philadelphia Eagles or Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Justin Britt likely wouldn’t be a second-stringer, much less a starter. Britt’s insertion at the second most important spot on the Texans offensive line has caused a lot of consternation among fans and analysts alike. Hopefully, Britt can find success in the next season of his life and his replacement can fall into the NFL’s top 15 centers, a placement Britt was never going to achieve.

Texans guard A.J. Cann on new starting center Scott Quessenberry: 'I feel like with Quess in there we haven’t missed a beat. Quess played his ass off and I think he did a good job communicating while he was in there.' — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 20, 2022

Scott Quessenberry, one of three brothers - all of whom have played for the Texans - seems like an immediate upgrade so far. At least he wasn’t caught on film trying to block left guard Justin McCray on a broken play...

Smith: thought Scott Quessenberry did an excellent job in his 1st start w/us at center. — Drew Dougherty (@DoughertyDrew) September 19, 2022

With 2 brothers well versed in the NFL grind, it’s no surprise Scott prepares to start every week, no matter his placement on the depth chart.

With center Justin Britt missing the past 2 workouts (personal reasons) & his status for Sunday uncertain, Scott Quessenberry was asked about being ready if his # is called: “Always prepare as a starter..like you’re gonna play every snap of the game. Be ready for the unexpected.” pic.twitter.com/Tm4oQjnzrq — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) September 15, 2022

Now if he can quickly build chemistry with A.J. Cann, Kenyon Green, Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard, this Texans offense might actually start to perform more in line with fan expectations.

Texans' unofficial depth chart still lists Justin Britt, absent for personal reasons related to football, as first on the depth chart ahead of Scott Quessenberry. Quessenberry set to start again against the Bears. Kenyon Green now listed as the starting left guard — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 20, 2022

22. HOUSTON TEXANS Projected Starting Lineup LT: Laremy Tunsil LG: Kenyon Green C: Justin Britt RG: A.J. Cann RT: Tytus Howard Instead of Houston flip-flopping Tytus Howard all over the offensive line, he could really stand to stick at right tackle. The former first-round pick has split time between left tackle, left guard and right tackle in his three-year career but has quite clearly been at his best at tackle. He’s earned a 68.0 overall grade at tackle the past two seasons compared to a 38.3 overall grade at guard.

Houston Texans Starting Offensive Line

Will this be the line that paves the way for rookie running back Dameon Pierce’s 1,000 yard season and keeps second year quarterback Davis Mills upright long enough to connect with Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins for all the points? If nothing else, it’s a far cry better than the 2021 version...

LT: Laremy Tunsil

LG: Kenyon Green

C: Justin Bri tt Scott Quessenberry

RG: A.J. Cann

RT: Tytus Howard

Now let’s wait to see if they have any answers for the Chicago Bears defense...