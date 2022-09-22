BRB Power Rankings: Where Do the Texans Rank After Broncos Loss?

Week 2 of the NFL season was filled to the brim with classic, offensive showdowns and devastating collapses. This year, week 2 can lay claim to at least three different stunning comebacks that will be remembered by all who watched them. Week 2’s slate of comeback victories were so noteworthy that it gave many fans across the internet pause about whether or not a three-score deficit was “truly insurmountable.” Week 2 was historic because it changed what many thought was possible in a football game. But, for the Houston Texans, week 2 was all too forgettable.

Houston Texans QB Davis Mills set a NFL record vs Denver Broncos for the least amount of pass attempts inside the hash marks (min. 25 passes).



Only 1 of Mills' 37 passes was attempted inside the hashes, a 25 yard completion to Brandin Cooks.#Texans #Broncos pic.twitter.com/qwML8ao9ep — Eric Bryan Reinholtz (@ericjerseyvill) September 20, 2022

So much of the same old story with Davis Mills! His failures are now going to sting even more as we see the potential of this team go to waste because of a quarterback like this. With the defense keeping us in games, a rookie running back that is actually delivering on the hype, and capable surrounding pieces, the painful throws, bad sacks, and sputtering offense Mills has authored thus far is only going to feel more like the twist of a blade in our back each passing week. In fact, Battle Red Blog’s Mike Bullock wrote a more detailed analysis of Davis Mills recent struggles this season, and serves as a great dissection of our current quarterback dilemma.

Anyways, here’s my personal power rankings coming into Week 3:

It hurts sending the Texans that far down the list, but it’s hard imagining many other teams on this list losing to the Broncos on Sunday. The Texans had many chances to either take the lead or put the game away with a good touchdown drive, or even win with more field goals! But, fantastically, nine points was all we could muster. nine points will, in fact, expose you as one of the worst offenses in the league.

Now, let’s get to those big three games:

In the first contest to crash to the Earth, the New York Jets were somehow the team coming from a 0.2% win probability with under two minutes left, to completely flipping the script and ripping the Cleveland Browns’ heart out each time they made a critical mistake on defense or special teams. In reality, the Browns actually played very well on both sides of the ball for nearly the entire game, but a missed extra point and some massive errors on defense and special teams is all Joe Flacco needed to send the Jets flying past Cleveland.

This was the result we wanted, the result many homes across the country were rooting for because of Cleveland’s decision to sign accused rapist Deshaun Watson to a record-breaking contract. Since then, the Browns have been one of the most despised teams in the country, and rightfully so. Deshaun Watson and his exit from the Houston Texans will always attract controversy, speculation, and raw emotions, but, unlike him, we must reckon with the reality of his existence. Any time we let him or the Browns attempt to sidestep reality, which many are already more than willing to, we are doing ourselves, and more importantly the victims, a disservice.

While the thriller in Cleveland wrapped up, the game that was gasped at around the world took center stage: the Miami Dolphins vs. the Baltimore Ravens.

In retrospect, we probably should’ve expected some serious fireworks. Lamar Jackson, Mark Andrews, and Rashod Bateman on one side; Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Mike Gesicki on the other. And of course, how could I forget Tua Tagovailoa?

Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins overcame a 21-point deficit to beat the Ravens, 42-38.



Tagovailoa threw 5 TD passes when the Dolphins had less than a 50% win probability, tied for the most in a game since 2016.#MIAvsBAL | #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/W038yTPTXL — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) September 18, 2022

"He does things you can't teach."@Kurt13Warner looks ahead to Tua Tagovailoa vs. Josh Allen in a Week 3 AFC East showdown (via @NFLTotalAccess) pic.twitter.com/j5dMO328Rj — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) September 22, 2022

For much of his career so far, Tua Tagovailoa has been an ancillary piece to an improving Miami roster. This year, he was given everything he needed to become a superstar, but many analysts still remained bearish on his upward trajectory. It’s not hard to see why, either: being a very distant third (or arguably, fourth) in the power rankings of the now legendary 2020 quarterback draft class (Justin Herbert, Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts) wasn’t doing him any favors altering entering the league with a crimson tsunami of hype.

Average to above-average quarterbacking is not acceptable, and in his third year, Tua is growing beyond just acceptable. Tua became one of the most prolific quarterbacks in Alabama history by using his deadly short and intermediate passing ability to complement fast receivers, with the occasional, back breaking deep shot. Now, with Mike McDaniel, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Mike Gesicki, Tua has proven he can replicate that college production at the next level. This is his pivotal year, and so far, it’s really working out.

Then, in the afternoon slate of games, we got what I was convinced was going to put me to sleep come the third quarter, but ended up becoming one of the most thrilling quarterback performances I’ve ever witnessed: the Arizona Cardinals vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.

Similar to the Jets, the Cardinals had at one point just a 2.5% chance of winning in the fourth quarter, and in fact, didn’t even score a point until the middle of the third quarter. Losing 20-0 not only at halftime, but several possessions into the second half has blowout written all over it, which was exactly the thing Cardinals fans were dreading coming into this game. An embarrassing showing against Kansas City to kick off the season served as a perfect way to send the hopes and dreams of everyone in Arizona crashing into the desert, and a terrible opening half against the Raiders had many believing the Cardinals might truly be the train wreck of the 2022 season. A terrible 0-2 start with Kyler Murray at quarterback? With all of the veterans they have on offense and defense? Where were the Cardinals to go?

This @K1 throw to send the game to OT was inches away from getting batted down pic.twitter.com/yoP4uVogLy — NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2022

Through Kyler Murray, they went. And through Kyler Murray, they will go for the rest of the season.

This Sunday, the Houston Texans travel to Chicago to face the Bears in the battle of the 2021 quarterbacks. Davis Mills and Justin Fields have arguably been the best of the bunch besides Mac Jones, so it’ll be an interesting matchup to say the least. And by interesting, I mean it’ll be a game of sub-70 passer ratings and field goals. See you then!

Follow me on Twitter: @FizzyJoe