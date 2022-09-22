Texans LISTEN: What Does Activating Jimmy Morrissey Mean for the Offensive Line?

Hot on the heels of the Cooks restructuring and Britt being placed on the non-football injury report, the Houston Texans continued what has been a busy front office week by activating Jimmy Morrissey from the practice squad to bring the total lineman back up to nine active. These moves inspire Cory to do a deep dive into The Texan’s salary cap position over the next few seasons.

