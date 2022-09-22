Thursday Night Football Open Thread (with Picks) - Steelers at Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) at Cleveland Browns (1-1), September 22, 2022, 7:15 pm CDT.

Location: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, OH

TV: Amazon Prime Video

Radio: ESPN Radio 97.5 FM

This is a game without heroes and without honor. Most Steeler games are like this, but until recently, the Browns were at least a team you could support even just for pity’s sake.

Not anymore. Congratulations, Browns. Y’all turned this from what should’ve been a “aw, [kitten] the Steelers, go Browns” situation to a “aw, [kitten] both these teams, I hope a blue whale crashes on the 50-yard line.”

Because that’s where we’re at with this game. Neither of these teams are worth your support. But they can help you make a bit of scratch thanks to DraftKings Sportsbook and Tallysight.

Here are my picks for tonight’s game (Ew.):

I feel dirty, but these are the best bets on the game tonight.

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.

Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it

Remember Battle Red Blog is basically a non-profanity site

Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads

The commenting system was updated during the offseason. They’re still working on optimizing it for Game Day Threads like ours. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.

BRB community, this is your thread for today’s game. Enjoy!

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.