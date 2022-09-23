Normally, if you start off the season against a rival and don’t lose - good right? Then face two teams in a row expected to party hard in the basements of their respective divisions - still good? If nothing else, it would be reasonable to expect a 3-0 start. Right? RIGHT?

...unless you're a Houston Texans fan.

Now, after games against the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos, the Texans are 1 of 7 winless teams in the NFL.

As happens all too often in the world of pro football, things ride the waves. Players are bums 1 week, heroes the next. And, Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills has been on the low end of the swell for 2 weeks now. Time for a rising tide.

What better way to make a new name for himself than to face off, Mano-a-mano, with another 2021 rookie quarterback. That’s right the Chicago Bears have their own signal caller riding the waves of a fickle NFL fate.

This then, is it. The Davis Mills/Justin Fields shootout!

Just what we’ve all been waiting for! Right?

No? Well, that’s the best we’ve got for now, so just humor us here, ok?

Or, we can focus in on explosive rookie running back Dameon Pierce against the Bears defense:

Laremy Tunsil on question about Bears' run defense, which ranks last in NFL allowing 189.5 yards per game, 5.1 per carry: 'They're dead last? Hell yeah, we're licking our chops. Let's get it, try to do the best I can in the running game and get our first W: 1-1-1, sounds good.' — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 21, 2022

Yeah, let’s do that instead...

RB Dameon Pierce catches a pass during individual work Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/ePRhkhgBgV — Drew Dougherty (@DoughertyDrew) September 21, 2022

Dameon Pierce led all rookie RB’s in yards after contact in week 2 with 55. pic.twitter.com/MIIN1fM3Fc — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) September 20, 2022

Dameon Pierce is very good at football. pic.twitter.com/EqPbStgcte — Drew (@IndepthTexans) September 21, 2022

Quick Hits: Houston Texans vs. Chicago Bears Preview

Texans lead all-time series, 4-1

Texans have won 4 of last 5

Last matchup was 12/13/20: Texans 7 at Bears 36

Houston Texans Stats

QB DAVIS MILLS aims for his 4th start in row with 0 INTs. Has 2+ TD passes & 95+ rating in 2 of his past 3 starts. Has 5 TDs vs. 2 INTs for 90.7 rating in 5 career starts vs. NFC.

RB DAMEON PIERCE (rookie) led team with 77 scrimmage yards (69 rush, 8 rec.) last week, most by Hou. rookie RB in single game since 2017 (D’Onta Foreman). Leads rookies with 102 rush yards this season.

RB REX BURKHEAD aims for his 3rd in row vs. NFC with 65+ scrimmage yards.

WR BRANDIN COOKS aims for his 3rd in row with 50+ rec. yards. Aims for his 3rd in

row vs. NFC North with 5+ catches. Has rec. TD in 2 of his past 3 on road.

WR NICO COLLINS led team with 58 rec. yards in Week 2. Has 50+ rec. yards in 2 of

his past 3.

TE O.J. HOWARD is only TE in NFL with 2 rec. TDs this season.

LB KAMU GRUGIER-HILL aims for 13th in row with 5+ tackles. Ranks tied-2nd in NFL

with 23 tackles this season.

LB CHRISTIAN KIRKSEY had half sack & INT week. Aims for his 5th in row with 5+

tackles. Had 6 tackles & sack in his last game vs. Chi. (1/3/21 w/ GB).

DE RASHEEM GREEN led team with 1.5 sacks in Week 2. Had career-high 2 sacks in

his last game vs. Chi. (12/26/21 w/ Sea.). Has sack in 2 of his past 3 vs. NFC North.

DE JONATHAN GREENARD had sack last week & aims for his 3rd in row with TFL.

S JONATHAN OWENS had team-high 10 tackles last week & leads NFL with 25

tackles in 2022. Has 8+ tackles in 2 of his past 3 on road.

CB DEREK STINGLEY JR. (rookie) had 8 tackles & 2 PD in Week 2.

Can Dameon Pierce finally deliver on his preseason hype?@riversmccown breaks down the latest fantasy sleepers: https://t.co/uy1so2mksI pic.twitter.com/9eaYtV3sWi — NBC Sports EDGE (@NBCSportsEdge) September 20, 2022

Chicago Bears Stats

QB JUSTIN FIELDS had 3rd-career rush TD in Week 2. Aims for his 3rd start in row at home with TD pass & 85+ rating.

RB DAVID MONTGOMERY had 136 scrimmage yards (122 rush, 14 rec.) in Week 2, his 15th-career game with 100+ scrimmage yards. Has 50+ scrimmage yards in 21 straight games, 3rd-longest active streak in NFL. Had 155 scrimmage yards (113 rush, 42 rec.) & rush TD in last meeting.

WR DARNELL MOONEY has 5+ catches in 9 of his past 10 at home & 60+ rec. yards in 2 of his past 3 at home.

DL ROBERT QUINN had 1st sack of season last week. Ranks 2nd among active players with 31 FFs & 6th among active players with 102 career sacks. Has 11.5 sacks & 12 TFL in his past 9 at home.

LB ROQUAN SMITH had 11 tackles last week. Has 27 games with 10+ tackles since 2018, 2nd-most in NFL. Aims for his 9th in row with 6+ tackles. Had 12 tackles & 2 sacks in last meeting.

DL TREVIS GIPSON had 2nd-career game with 2 sacks last week.

DL JUSTIN JONES tied his career highs with 8 tackles & 2 TFL in Week 2.

LB NICHOLAS MORROW had career-high 11 tackles & TFL last week, his 4th-career

game with 10+ tackles. Has 6 TFL in his past 6.

DB EDDIE JACKSON had 9 tackles & TFL last week. Has TFL in 2 of his past 3 at

home.

DB JAQUAN BRISKER (rookie) had 10 tackles last week & is 1 of 4 rookies (Devin Lloyd, Roger McCreary & Jalen Pitre) with 10+ tackles in single game this season.