Houston Texans Injury Report: Starting Tight End Out For Sunday?

The Houston Texans will be flying to Chicago to take on the Bears this Sunday.

Here is a look at the Houston Texans Thursday injury report:

Full Participation:

QB Davis Mills (Right Thumb)

LB Kamu Grugier-Hill (Neck)

LB Blake Cashman (Hip)

Limited Participation:

DT Maliek Collins (Knee)

Did Not Participate:

TE Brevin Jordan (Ankle)

CB Issac Yiadom (Thigh)

TE Pharaoh Brown (Shoulder)

DT Kurt Hinish (Foot)

Starting tight end Pharaoh Brown missed practice on Thursday due to a shoulder injury and his status for Sunday is up in the air. There is also a chance that tight end Brevin Jordan could miss Sunday’s game against the Bears due to a lingering ankle injury that caused the second year tight end to miss back to back practices this week. O.J. Howard could fill in if one or both players have to miss time.

Most players should be good to go for Sunday in Chicago.