How to Watch Texans vs Bears: Game Time, TV Schedule, Streaming and More

What do you say we try that again, huh, Houston Texans? Maybe put a touchdown on the Chicago Bears like you couldn’t do against the Broncos? I don’t know, I’m just a humble football fan and not a professional football person.

Let’s find out who in Texas will be able to watch the game at home this week (and I suppose Chicago too, whatever), by looking at the big board from 506 Sports and do I have some good news for you, Abilene.

It looks like most of south Texas will get to watch the Texans’ third game of the season.

This week CBS has only one game on Sunday and here are the assignments for CBS.

Red: Kansas City Chiefs at Indianapolis Colts (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo)

Blue: Cincinnati Bengals at New York Jets (Ian Eagle, Charles Davis)

Green: Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins (Kevin Harlan, Trent Green)

ORANGE: Houston Texans at Chicago Bears (Andrew Catalon, James Lofton)

Yellow: Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Chargers (Late Game) (Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta)

Here are your viewing/listening options for Sunday’s game:

What: Houston Texans at Chicago Bears

Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, Ill.

When: Sunday, Sept. 25, noon CDT

TV: CBS (Announcers: Andrew Catalon and James Lofton)

Radio: KILT Sports Radio 610 AM

Live Stream: Paramount Plus

Follow On: CBS Sports App

Game Odds (per DraftKings Sportsbook)