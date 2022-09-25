Countdown to Kickoff: Houston Texans at Chicago Bears

Good morning guys, gals, and non-binary pals, it’s time for the third week of the season. Today, the Houston Texans will face the Chicago Bears, for only the sixth time in the two teams’ histories. Will the Texans extend their winning streak against the Bears to five? Or will the Texans play like the Texans we’ve seen so far this season? DraftKings Sportsbook thinks that the Bears will win by at least three points.

Only time will tell. In the meantime, please consider these picks my official endorsement for you to pick this Sunday. Unless, you know, you have a problem with making mad stacks of cash.

Here’s the tale of the tape for these two teams:

Texans: Lost 16-9 to the Denver Broncos which wasn’t even all that competitive.

Bears: Lost 27-10 in their annual [kitten]-whippin’ at Lambeau against the Green Bay Packers.

And here are the current odds for the Texans/Bears game:

And of course my bulletproof picks for this week 3 Sunday slate: