Week 4 Opening Odds for Chargers at Texans

You know what’s funny? The Houston Texans are 0-2-1 so far on the season. Okay, that’s not particularly funny but go with me here. In those same three games, the Texans are now 2-0-1 against the spread; the tie coming as the Texans (+3) got a push against the Bears with their game-winning field goal.

If you aren’t a degenerate gambler and don’t gamble large sums of money on the Houston Texans, you would be forgiven for not knowing this little bit of information. However, if you are, then may I suggest you sign over a mortgage-sized amount of money to me, a humble and extremely trustworthy blogger, so that I might bet on the Texans in your name. So far the season’s gone well for the team and there’s no reason to think anything other than that is going to happen when we face one of the best teams in the AFC on Sunday.

Nope, nothing but clear skies (for point spreads) from here on out.

Here is this week’s opening odds brought to you by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Favored: Los Angeles Chargers (-6.5)

Underdog: Houston Texans (duh) (+6.5)

Over/Under: 45.5

The Chargers are nearly a touchdown favorite in an away game against an indifferent crowd. If you invest early, take the Chargers with the points.

Kickoff is Sunday, October 2nd at noon CT.