LISTEN: Houston Texans fall to Chicago Bears on the road 23-20

Colton Molesky discusses the Houston Texans’ road loss to the Chicago Bears 23-20 after falling apart in the final stanza of the game for a third time this season. Colton then selects the player of the game before getting into Love It and Leave It. Sneak peek: Colton hopes the run defense stays in week three.

