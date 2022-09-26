Does it feel like it’s been forever since this team really trounced an opponent? As if it was another lifetime ago when they actually beat a team they should beat? It hasn’t really been that long since they abysmal exit from the playoff embarrassment at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs on January 12th, 2020.

But it sure feels like it.

Why the Houston Texans Lost Again

Could it be we’re witnessing Houston Texans Tankathon v.2022? If the team does win the fewest games in the league this season, the 2023 draft will look like kid in a candy store shopping spree. The all-too-premature draft order has Houston with the #2 and #21 (Cleveland Browns) picks in the 2023 draft.

And, yesterday’s game against a very beatable Chicago Bears just made the minutes seem like an eternity.

Second year signal caller Davis Mills threw 32 passes for only 20 completions, 245 yards and a 7.7 yard average. a touchdown and two picks, the last of which was the final nail in the week 3 Houston Texans coffin.

Against a Bears team that entered the game with one of the worst run stopping defenses in the NFL, the Texans only mustered 92 yards - 80 of which came from one player.

Meanwhile, the Texans defense coughed up 281 rushing yards. It’s hard to win in the NFL when you give away over 250 yards on the ground in one game.

Why Houston Texans Fans Should Have Hope for the Future

Not gonna lie, this isn’t going to be any sort of laundry list... but:

Jalen Pitre provides hope for the Houston Texans defense

The rookie safety out of Baylor is everything we hoped he would be and more. In yesterday’s outing, Pitre contributed eight total tackles (2nd on the team behind Jonathan Owen), five solo stops, his first NFL sack and his first NFL interception - which he quickly encored with his second NFL interception.

Jalen Pitre put on a defensive CLINIC against the Bears



• 8 TOT

• 1 SACK

• 2 TFL

• 2 PD

• 2 INT



What a game by the rookie pic.twitter.com/uTrLqlHFwr — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) September 25, 2022

Dameon Pierce provides hope for the Houston Texans offense

One can only wonder how many times Pierce would hear his name called on Sportscenter if he was drafted by a better team. In week 1, Pierce carried 11 times for 33 yards. Week 2 saw him gain 15 times for 69 yards. Yesterday the rook picked up 80 yards on 20 carries.

Texans running back Dameon Pierce after loss at Soldier Field pic.twitter.com/EJw7C6DA7B — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 25, 2022

A few less handoffs to Rex Burkhead and a few more to Pierce and he likely would have eclipsed the 100-yard mark all by himself; and the final score might have looked more favorable for those that call H-Town home.

In the meantime, offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton needs to get the game plan and play calling poop in a group. Head coach Lovie Smith needs to get his defense playing at a winning level (didn’t the Texans learn that the head coach shouldn’t have another role? Why isn’t there a defensive coordinator? That’s a topic for another day...) and quarterback Davis Mills needs to step up or step off.

If nothing else, Nick Caserio can hire Jim Mora to handle the post game pressers for Smith.