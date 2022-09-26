 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 3 Monday Night Football Open Thread: Cowboys at Giants

Park it here and talk MNF with your fellow Texans fans!

By Patrick.Haughton
Cincinnati Bengals v Dallas Cowboys
“I smell the blood of the living and I must feast!” Jerry Jones, probably
Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

That other Texas NFL team, the Dallas Cowboys, are back on primetime on Monday, taking on their NFC East nemesis, the New York Giants.

Without quarterback Dak Prescott out again, the Cowboys are 1-point underdogs according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Texans don’t have a dog in this fight but it’s always fun to pick primetime games, even if you’re just tuning in to listen to Peyton and Eli Manning banter on ESPN+’s Manningcast.

It’s an NFC East party after all! Which is like a normal party but everybody’s throwing up in disgust due to how many nationally-televised games these two teams get every year.

Arlington Dallas Cowboys (1-1) vs. New York Giants (2-0), Sept. 19, 2022, 6:15 p.m. CT

Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

TV: ESPN | ESPN2

And if you’re looking for my opinion on the game. Here are my picks for Monday Night Football courtesy of Tallysight.

Enjoy the game, y’all!

