College Football Week 4 Scouting Roundup: 5 Players Texans Should Keep an Eye On

Week 4 of College Football is in the books with some big-time performances that deserve a mention and a look from the Houston Texans. Let’s dive right into it!

Jordan Addison, wide receiver, USC

The Texans have an elite deep threat in Brandin Cooks and a solid physical pass catcher in Nico Collins, pending John Metchie’s return, adding to the mix USC technician Jordan Addison would bolster the wide receiver room. The reigning Biletnikoff Award winner can win at all three levels of the field: he’s a sharp route runner who can hold his own on contested catches, while also offering creativity with the ball in his hands. He plays a lot like the Eagles second-year receiver DeVonta Smith.

Cover 2 Hole Shot for the Win pic.twitter.com/Jgy3jVgXkf — Firstdown_XOs (@FirstdownXOs) September 25, 2022

Eric Gray, running back, Oklahoma

Gray has always been talented and on verge to put together a breakout season, something that hasn’t happened until this year. Gray, despite he doesn’t possesses the profile of a potential bell-cow would complement Dameon Pierce’s game just perfectly. While Pierce would be the early-down and goal-line back, Gray could contribute to the offense as an efficient change of pace back who can score big plays and become a primary option in the passing game thanks to his reliable hands.

Noah Sewell, linebacker, Oregon

A former highly-touted high school recruit and brother of the Lions sophomore offensive tackle Penei Sewell, the junior linebacker excels for his athleticism, football IQ and production. Sewell perennially looks to be around the ball, he’s great defending the run and offers versatility as a pass rusher, as his future defensive coordinator could take advantage of his explosiveness and speed to make him a lethal blitzer. He has the tools to become a high-profile player at the next level.

Nolan Smith, edge rusher, Georgia

Despite being a bit undersized for the position, it’s rare to find edge rushers with Smith’s combination of explosiveness and athleticism. He’s just a stray bullet who knows how to take advantage of his speed and size to get past offensive tackles. The Texans could use some pass rush help and although Smith doesn’t look to be a player able to carry the whole defensive line when needed, he still possesses the traits to become a productive pass rusher in the NFL.

Chris Tyree, running back, Notre Dame+

A swiss-army-knife with a profile and style similar to Eric Gray’s, Tyree is a pure speedster able to generate big plays both on the ground and in the passing game, while also being an extremely dangerous returner. In the modern NFL, having a versatile offensive weapon is a must, since Tyree, just like Gray, has the tools to impact the offense under many aspects.