How Do Texans Look After 3 Games?

The Houston Texans have had the opportunity to win all three of their games in 2022 but fumbled away their chances due to inconsistent play on both sides of the ball. The defense has not been as bad as the offense, but they have not been great overall either.

The Texans offense finally has a viable rushing attack with Dameon Pierce, but they haven’t been anywhere close to consistent passing the ball. Quarterback Davis Mills looks solid at times but has been far too inconsistent overall. Wide receiver Brandin Cooks and Mills look out of sync and fellow wide receiver Nico Collins is not being incorporated into the offense as much as they would probably like. The offensive line has been up and down but they have for the most part done their job. That group has some potential. The play calling by new offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton has been very questionable as well.

On the defensive side of the ball, there is some good but also some very bad tendencies. The good for the Texans defense has been the secondary. Cornerback Steven Nelson has been fantastic throughout their first three games while rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr has struggled a bit but has definitely flashed his playmaking ability on numerous occasions. Stingley has an extremely bright future, it will just take time for the consistency to come.

Safeties Jalen Pitre and Jonathan Owens have held it down on the back end and both have flashed consistently. Pitre had an unbelievable game against the Bears, intercepting quarterback Justin Fields twice and even getting a sack on the extremely mobile young player. Owens has also been consistent and has led the league in tackles for the past two weeks.

The bad part of the Texans defense has come from the defensive line and linebacker group. The defensive line has been arguably the worst team in the NFL defending the run. Each week the Texans have been gashed by the opposing teams running back and haven’t been able to have much success rushing the opposing quarterback, outside of defensive end Jerry Hughes. The linebacker group has been tough to watch with its tackling struggles.

The Houston Texans team as a whole have been better than most thought they would have been and should probably be undefeated but you cannot win games with this much inconsistency. Mills has not looked like he did the last several weeks of 2021, but the good news is that there is still time for the young quarterback to prove himself and turn things around. The Texans defense definitely has some things to work out but they have shown serious potential for the future.