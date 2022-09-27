Texans vs. Bears: Week 3 Snap Counts

Week 3 Snap Counts
|Offense:
|Number of Snaps:
|Percentage of Snaps:
|Offense:
|Number of Snaps:
|Percentage of Snaps:
|A.J. Cann G
|59
|100
|Kenyon Green G
|59
|100
|Laremy Tunsil T
|59
|100
|Davis Mills QB
|59
|100
|Scott Quessenberry C
|58
|98
|Tytus Howard T
|57
|97
|Brandin Cooks WR
|51
|86
|Pharaoh Brown TE
|48
|81
|Nico Collins WR
|40
|68
|Dameon Pierce RB
|35
|59
|Chris Moore WR
|31
|53
|Rex Burkhead RB
|24
|41
|O.J. Howard TE
|18
|31
|Troy Hairston FB
|17
|29
|Jordan Akins TE
|17
|29
|Philip Dorsett WR
|13
|22
|Charlie Heck T
|3
|5
|Jimmy Morrissey C
|1
|2
|Defense:
|Number of Snaps:
|Percentage of Snaps:
|Jalen Pitre S
|63
|100
|Jonathan Owens S
|63
|100
|Christian Kirksey LB
|63
|100
|Steven Nelson CB
|63
|100
|Derek Stingley Jr. CB
|63
|100
|Kamu Grugier-Hill LB
|55
|87
|Jerry Hughes DE
|45
|71
|Maliek Collins DT
|43
|68
|Desmond King CB
|37
|59
|Rasheem Green DE
|36
|57
|Jonathan Greenard DE
|36
|57
|Roy Lopez DT
|30
|48
|Michael Dwumfour DT
|22
|35
|Thomas Booker DT
|18
|29
|Ogbonia Okoronkwo DE
|18
|29
|Blake Cashman LB
|15
|24
|Garret Wallow LB
|14
|22
|Jalen Reeves-Maybin LB
|8
|13
|Demone Harris DE
|1
|2
NOTES:
- For the third straight week, rookie safety Jalen Pitre, veteran defensive back Jonathan Owens, linebacker Christian Kirksey and cornerback Steven Nelson played in every defensive snap. Rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. also played in every defensive snap.
- Tight end Jordan Akins, who was signed to the practice squad last week, made his 2022 debut and played 17 offensive snaps. He made the most of his playing time, catching three passes for 31 yards and a touchdown in his return to the Texans. It marked his first touchdown since Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.
- Fourth-round rookie running back Dameon Pierce carried the ball 20 times in 35 offensive snaps, recording 80 yards on the ground and his first NFL touchdown.
- Second-year linebacker Garret Wallow made his 2022 debut after being inactive for the first two games. Wallow played in 14 defensive snaps and recorded one tackle during the game.
