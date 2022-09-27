 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Texans vs. Bears: Week 3 Snap Counts

Who played the most for the Texans against the Bears?

By Jeremy_Brener
NFL: Houston Texans at Chicago Bears Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Week 3 Snap Counts

Offense: Number of Snaps: Percentage of Snaps:

A.J. Cann G 59 100
Kenyon Green G 59 100
Laremy Tunsil T 59 100
Davis Mills QB 59 100
Scott Quessenberry C 58 98
Tytus Howard T 57 97
Brandin Cooks WR 51 86
Pharaoh Brown TE 48 81
Nico Collins WR 40 68
Dameon Pierce RB 35 59
Chris Moore WR 31 53
Rex Burkhead RB 24 41
O.J. Howard TE 18 31
Troy Hairston FB 17 29
Jordan Akins TE 17 29
Philip Dorsett WR 13 22
Charlie Heck T 3 5
Jimmy Morrissey C 1 2
Defense: Number of Snaps: Percentage of Snaps:
Jalen Pitre S 63 100
Jonathan Owens S 63 100
Christian Kirksey LB 63 100
Steven Nelson CB 63 100
Derek Stingley Jr. CB 63 100
Kamu Grugier-Hill LB 55 87
Jerry Hughes DE 45 71
Maliek Collins DT 43 68
Desmond King CB 37 59
Rasheem Green DE 36 57
Jonathan Greenard DE 36 57
Roy Lopez DT 30 48
Michael Dwumfour DT 22 35
Thomas Booker DT 18 29
Ogbonia Okoronkwo DE 18 29
Blake Cashman LB 15 24
Garret Wallow LB 14 22
Jalen Reeves-Maybin LB 8 13
Demone Harris DE 1 2

NOTES:

  • For the third straight week, rookie safety Jalen Pitre, veteran defensive back Jonathan Owens, linebacker Christian Kirksey and cornerback Steven Nelson played in every defensive snap. Rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. also played in every defensive snap.
  • Tight end Jordan Akins, who was signed to the practice squad last week, made his 2022 debut and played 17 offensive snaps. He made the most of his playing time, catching three passes for 31 yards and a touchdown in his return to the Texans. It marked his first touchdown since Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.
  • Fourth-round rookie running back Dameon Pierce carried the ball 20 times in 35 offensive snaps, recording 80 yards on the ground and his first NFL touchdown.
  • Second-year linebacker Garret Wallow made his 2022 debut after being inactive for the first two games. Wallow played in 14 defensive snaps and recorded one tackle during the game.

