SB Nation Reacts Results: Davis Mills or Draft Prospect?

After two straight losses, the Houston Texans’ spark from the first week is beginning to sputter and the confidence in the team is beginning to wane, according to the fans.

According to this week’s SB Nation Reacts poll, only 61 percent of fans believe the team is heading in the right direction, which is a second consecutive week of a plummeting result.

A lot of the team’s struggles in the early part of the season can be attributed to quarterback Davis Mills, who threw a late interception in Sunday’s loss against the Chicago Bears. However, 56 percent of fans believe it’s still too early to tell whether Mills can be the franchise quarterback moving forward. On the flip side, 39 percent of fans are ready to look for a high draft pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

However, despite Mills’ and the offense’s struggles, the defense has played well and 78 percent of fans believe the unit is better than last year, while 21 percent wish that the team would perform better in the fourth quarter. The Texans have held a tie or lead during the fourth quarter in each of the three games so far, but they have zero wins to show for it.

The Texans will look to get back in the win column Sunday as they face the Los Angeles Chargers at home. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 noon.

