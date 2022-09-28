Poll: How Much Hope Do You Have For the Houston Texans Future?

The Houston Texans are 0-2-1 right now. As you might imagine, this makes them essentially the worst team in the league. Yes the Las Vegas Raiders are 0-3, however the Raiders have a much stronger roster and a brand new coaching staff. Raider Nation has lots of reasons to expect a quick rise to dominance. The H-Town faithful not so much...

It’s easy to slip into the doom and gloom of Texans fandom, especially due to the last few years of overwhelming negativity.

Andre Johnson

Since Jack [Easterby] has walked in that building, nothing good has happened in that building...

And, while Easterby is still “in that building”, the fact that someone has managed to muzzle him and move him out of the spotlight has helped many see today as a new day.

Now, with Nick Caserio’s rebuild in full swing, Bill O’Brien’s personal echo chamber of needing to do a better job fading into the background and a handful of exciting new players, is it finally time for Texans fans to move out of the shadows?

Odds are, the stadium isn’t rocking like it once was. There’s a good chance Houston Texans merchandise sales are down significantly from ten years ago. National level coverage of the team, which was never great, isn’t even just ok anymore.

So where does that leave the core Houston Texans fan?

Are you on fire for the future, based on the young faces, new coaches and the truckload of 2023 draft picks waiting for Caserio to pluck?

Are you cautiously optimistic? Nursing wounds, but returning to the scene of the crime in hopes for a better future - yet prepared for the worst?

How about apathy? Has that set in for you? Are you finally at the point where you just don’t care about the Texans anymore?

Still convinced the team will never get anywhere until there’s an entire new slate? Want to see Cal McNair and all “Cal’s people” shipped off to run a flag football organization in Oklahoma?

Or, are you totally done - thoroughly convinced the organization is nothing but a raging dumpster fire that will never burn out?

Poll How Much Hope Do You Have For the Houston Texans Future? On fire!

Cautiously optimistic

Don’t care

Texans will suck until there’s a fresh start

#DumpsterFire vote view results 8% On fire! (3 votes)

54% Cautiously optimistic (19 votes)

0% Don’t care (0 votes)

22% Texans will suck until there’s a fresh start (8 votes)

14% #DumpsterFire (5 votes) 35 votes total Vote Now

While head coach Lovie Smith and offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton haven’t given much hope for the future so far in the 2022 season, there are other reasons to see a light at the end of the tunnel.

Dameon Pierce is another Arian Foster career game waiting to happen. The rookie hasn’t blown out a defense yet, but it seems inevitable. Don’t be surprised if he breaks into the Houston Texans 5 Best Running Backs by the end of 2023.

Watch this 4 play, 41 yard TD drive all from Dameon Pierce..



Keep feeding him | #WeAreTexanspic.twitter.com/8vcw0oIRcZ — Bradeaux (@BradeauxNBA) September 25, 2022

Jalen Pitre is an NFL superstar in the making. At this pace, it’s very believable to think Pitre will break the Texans single season interceptions record - as a rookie no less. Marcus Coleman sits atop that hill after his 7 picks in 2003. With 14 games left, Pitre just needs one every other game to blow past that mark with 2 to spare.

.@HoustonTexans @JalenPitre1 @BUFootball has played all 235 snaps for the #Texans and Sunday v @Bears he was the best defensive player on the field. Can’t teach; Hard to coach these instincts. Let him #Sic’em. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/wZSzZWlEiL — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) September 27, 2022

Derek Stingley Jr. So far, Sting is proving his pre-draft detractors wrong and making other teams wish they’d drafted him. While there’s no disputing Jonathan Joseph is the best cornerback the Texans have ever had, Sting might be the most talented. Like Pierce, it’s easy to believe Sting will hit the 5 Best Cornerbacks list early in his career as well.

The #Texans don't have a win yet, but their young secondary is turning heads with rookies Jalen Pitre and Derrick Stingley Jr. #WeAreTexans pic.twitter.com/T0TrIaNkiB — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) September 28, 2022

Now, if only they can pull off an upset this weekend against the Los Angeles Chargers...