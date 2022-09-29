BRB Power Rankings - Week 4: Texans at Rock Bottom?

I’m not sure how much of this Davis Mills thing I can take.

Roquan Smith picked off Davis Mills pass intended for Rex Burkhead with 1:13 left in the game.



The Bears win probability rose from 46% to 87% as a result of the interception, setting up a game-winning field goal four plays later.#HOUvsCHI | #DaBears pic.twitter.com/Onghg7cibz — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) September 25, 2022

I just don’t think I can handle going into every 4th quarter with hope in my heart when it’s always going to get obliterated in a new fashion every time.

These plays hurt so much because they make you wonder, “how did I even fall for this? How did I let myself get invested in this?” And then you remember:

And:

Like…I’m not crazy…am I?

These are good throws! They aren’t otherworldly, but Davis Mills makes throws like these every game. Every game he will give you pause, and you’ll wonder if there really is something there, but week after week, it’s starting to feel more like fool’s gold.

Next week, the Texans host the Los Angeles Chargers. The Texans had three chances to get a win off an easy opponent to start the season, now, facing a heavily injured Chargers team that will probably put Chase Daniel out there come Sunday, they may be getting a fourth. If Davis Mills can’t out-play Chase Daniel, it’ll be time to move on.

