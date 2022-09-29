Thursday Night Football Open Thread (with Picks) - Dolphins at Bengals

Miami Dolphins (3-0) at Cincinnati Bengals (1-2), September 29, 2022, 7:15 pm CDT

Location: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

TV: Amazon Prime Video

Radio: ESPN Radio 97.5 FM

Quick show of hands, which is obviously useful in a written format like this, who had the Dolphins being 3-0 to start the season?

::pauses::

OK, all of y’all are lying. Because this Dolphins team looks way different from their hapless previous versions in this century. Tua looks like a real quarterback, and maybe Buffalo could have a problem in the AFC East all of a sudden?

As for the Bengals, this is the curse of getting to the Super Bowl and not winning it. Winning it doesn’t usually help fend off the curse, but the team that loses often times doesn’t even make the playoffs the following year. Which is a shame, because I like to see the Bengals succeed (on the condition that their success does not adversely affect the Houston Texans).

Despite the momentum of the unbeaten Dolphins so far, DraftKings Sportsbook still has the Bengals as 4-point favorites.

But this is your Thursday Night Football thread. Enjoy and make a bit of scratch with these can’t miss (totally can miss) picks in tonight’s game from DraftKings.