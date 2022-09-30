How to Watch Chargers vs. Texans: Game Time, TV Schedule, Streaming and More

Homecoming can mean a lot of things to different people. For some, it’s a time to dance with friends and maybe that special someone. Others, it’s a chance to stroll down memory lane as you relive the good(?) times in school and, hopefully, laugh about the bad times.

It’s also a time to don your old letterman jacket and watch football in the comfort of your old stomping grounds.

And while it’s only week 4, this does feel a bit like a homecoming somehow. The leaves are just starting to turn, the temperature is finally out of triple digits, and the Houston Texans are home to play the Los Angeles Chargers of San Diego (Ed. Note: They will always be the San Diego Chargers in my mind until the day I die).

Will their “triumphant” return home end well for the home eleven? Will we see them score more than 20 points in a game, or more than zero points in the fourth quarter? I don’t know. What I do know and can guarantee you is this: there will be no letterman jackets when they return to NRG Stadium.

So who gets to watch the Texans in the comfort of their home on Sunday? Let’s consult the big board from 506 Sports.

Hey, good news most of Texas! Y’all get to watch the Texans at home! Unless you live in or near that town up north. But since that’s technically part of Oklahoma anyway, I’m prepared to say that all of Texas gets to see the Texans!

Here’s the assignment breakdown:

Red: Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens (Ian Eagle, Charles Davis)

Blue: New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers (Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta)

GREEN: Los Angeles Chargers of San Diego at Houston Texans (Beth Mowins, James Lofton)

Yellow: Jacksonville Jaguars at Philadelphia Eagles (Spero Dedes, Jay Feely)

Orange: Cleveland Browns at Atlanta Falcons (Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber)

Hey, that’s neat! It’s always nice on a personal level to see Beth Mowins call games. Kind of makes me wish there were more women calling football games. And this also means that we don’t have the E team CBS broadcasters on Sunday! We’re movin’ on up, y’all!

Here are the options for your viewing/listening pleasure on Sunday:

What: Los Angeles Chargers of San Diego at Houston Texans

Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, TX.

When: Sunday, October 2, noon CDT

TV: CBS (Announcers: Beth Mowins, James Lofton)

Radio: KILT Sports Radio 610 AM, FM Radio App 100.9 (H/T to wizteknet)

Live Stream: Paramount Plus

Follow On: CBS Sports App

Game Odds (per DraftKings Sportsbook)

Being five point dogs at home is never good, but considering the line started at 6.5, at least it’s moving in the right direction.

Go Texans.